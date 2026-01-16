Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Daimler Truck's Global Deliveries Decline In 2025

2026-01-16 03:14:57
(MENAFN- AzerNews) by Alimat Aliyeva

Daimler Truck AG reported on Friday that its global sales for the full year fell 8% compared to 2024, totaling 422,510 units, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The Trucks North America unit sold 141,814 vehicles, marking a significant annual decline of 26%, while deliveries from the Mercedes-Benz Trucks unit remained stable. In contrast, Trucks Asia saw a 4% increase in sales in 2025, with 107,055 units delivered. Daimler Buses also reported growth, with a 2% rise in deliveries, totaling 26,991 vehicles.

Most notably, the company's battery-electric vehicle (BEV) sales surged by 67% compared to the previous year, reaching 6,726 units, reflecting the growing demand for sustainable transport solutions. Analysts suggest that this sharp increase in BEV sales could signal a turning point for Daimler Truck as it accelerates its transition to electrification.

Following the report, Daimler Truck's shares dipped by 1.61%, reflecting investor caution amid the mixed sales results. Despite the overall decline, the strong performance of electric trucks highlights the company's potential in the rapidly evolving commercial vehicle market.

