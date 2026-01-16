Daimler Truck's Global Deliveries Decline In 2025
Daimler Truck AG reported on Friday that its global sales for the full year fell 8% compared to 2024, totaling 422,510 units, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
The Trucks North America unit sold 141,814 vehicles, marking a significant annual decline of 26%, while deliveries from the Mercedes-Benz Trucks unit remained stable. In contrast, Trucks Asia saw a 4% increase in sales in 2025, with 107,055 units delivered. Daimler Buses also reported growth, with a 2% rise in deliveries, totaling 26,991 vehicles.
Most notably, the company's battery-electric vehicle (BEV) sales surged by 67% compared to the previous year, reaching 6,726 units, reflecting the growing demand for sustainable transport solutions. Analysts suggest that this sharp increase in BEV sales could signal a turning point for Daimler Truck as it accelerates its transition to electrification.
Following the report, Daimler Truck's shares dipped by 1.61%, reflecting investor caution amid the mixed sales results. Despite the overall decline, the strong performance of electric trucks highlights the company's potential in the rapidly evolving commercial vehicle market.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment