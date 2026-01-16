Porsche Experiences Global Sales Slowdown In 2025

Porsche AG announced on Friday that its global sales for the full year 2025 declined by 10% compared to the previous year, totaling 279,449 vehicles, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The drop was primarily driven by a 26% decrease in sales in China, followed by a 16% decline in Germany, Porsche's home market, and a 13% reduction across the rest of Europe. Despite the overall decline, the Macan remained the brand's best-selling model, with 84,328 units delivered, while North America emerged as Porsche's largest market, with 86,229 vehicles sold.

“In 2026, our focus is clear: we want to manage demand and supply according to our 'value over volume' strategy,” said Matthias Becker, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing.“At the same time, we are planning our volumes realistically, taking into account the planned phase-out of combustion-engine 718 and Macan models.”

Industry analysts note that Porsche's sales decline reflects broader challenges in the global automotive market, including shifts toward electric vehicles and changing consumer demand in China and Europe. However, the company's strategic emphasis on high-value models and the upcoming expansion of its electric Taycan and upcoming Macan EV lineup could help stabilize growth and strengthen Porsche's position in the premium EV market.