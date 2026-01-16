Operational Wisdom For High-Quality Development: Company Executives Attend Inamori Management Philosophy

MENAFN - GetNews) On December 22, 2025, the 7th Inamori Management Philosophy Practice Conference was grandly held in Zhengding, Shijiazhuang. To accurately keep pace with the pulse of the times, draw on advanced operation and management concepts, and facilitate the sustainable and high-quality development of the enterprise, the company's senior management team was invited to this grand event. They gathered together with entrepreneurs and operation managers from all over the country, attending an intellectual feast focused on operational wisdom and dedicated to practical innovation.







Currently, the macroeconomic environment is complex and volatile, placing enterprises amid numerous challenges and opportunities in their operations. How to align operational directions, optimize management models, and stimulate organizational vitality has become an urgent issue for enterprise managers to address. With core tenets of”Revering Heaven and Loving People”,”Putting Heart at the Core” and”Altruistic Operation”, Inamori Management Philosophy, together with the advocated”Amoeba Management” model, provides highly valuable practical guidance for enterprises worldwide.











As a crucial platform for disseminating this advanced philosophy, the Inamori Management Philosophy Practice Conference has evolved into an authoritative grand gathering for pooling operational wisdom and sharing practical achievements.

At this conference, a number of distinguished guests with rich experience in practicing Inamori Management Philosophy, including Liu Jiting, Yang Yu, Duan Suju, Zhao Jingjing and Guo Limen, took the stage one after another to share their insights.

Combining the operational practices of their own enterprises, the guests vividly elaborated on the approaches and methods for the implementation of Inamori's business philosophy in enterprises from multiple dimensions such as strategic positioning, organizational development, talent cultivation and customer value creation. By dissecting detailed cases and sharing profound reflections, they systematically demonstrated the remarkable results brought by the practice of Inamori Management Philosophy-such as cost reduction and efficiency improvement, team cohesion enhancement and innovation breakthroughs-and provided replicable and referenceable practical experience for all participants on site.

The company's senior management team listened attentively throughout the session, took careful notes of the core points, and actively engaged in exchanges and discussions during the breaks between the guests' presentations.







The team members resonated deeply with the ideas shared by the guests, including the business philosophy of”striving for the material and spiritual well-being of all employees”, the internal market-oriented mechanism based on independent accounting, and the all-staff improvement culture aimed at sustained innovation. They unanimously expressed that they were greatly inspired and had gained substantial benefits.

Everyone agreed that the core essence of Inamori Management Philosophy is not only a set of scientific operation and management methods, but also a value orientation that guides enterprises toward long-term development, which is of great guiding significance for enterprises to optimize their existing management systems and enhance core competitiveness.

During the conference, the company's senior management also conducted in-depth exchanges with executives from other enterprises on topics such as industry development trends, solutions to operational difficulties, and the adoption of advanced practices. These intellectual collisions broadened their strategic horizons and built valuable bridges for industry-wide communication.

This trip to Zhengding is an important initiative for the company to practice the philosophy of”lifelong learning” and enhance its core management capabilities. Going forward, the company will take this learning opportunity to thoroughly digest and absorb the essence of the conference. Combining the insights with its own development reality, it will actively explore the path to deeply integrate Inamori's business philosophy into its operation and management, translate the learning outcomes into tangible impetus for high-quality development, continuously optimize its business model, stimulate organizational vitality, and lay a solid foundation for achieving the enterprise's long-term development and the common growth of all employees.





