Stephen Yang, CEO Of Transfar, Appeared At The Global Brand Development Forum And Shared His Experiences In Helping Chinese Brands Expand Internationally.

MENAFN - GetNews) On December 11th, the "Global Brand Development and Chinese Brands Going Global Forum" was grandly held at the China World Hotel in Beijing. Stephen Yang, CEO of TransFar Electronics Group, was invited to attend and deliver a speech, joining diplomatic representatives from various countries and industry leaders to explore the international development path of Chinese brands.













In terms of expanding into overseas markets, TransFar's electric vehicle charging statio combines safety, reliability, and global compatibility. The product range includes various types such as AC slow charging and DC fast charging, supporting multiple power levels and interface standards, and can be customized according to the certification requirements of different regions. Currently, a comprehensive product portfolio adapted to overseas markets has been fully developed. Foreign guests at the forum showed great interest in TransFar's charging station products and engaged in in-depth discussions on technical details and application scenarios.







At this forum, Transfar's sharing of its practical experiences not only showcased the exploration and commitment of Chinese enterprises in the wave of globalization but also provided valuable insights for more Chinese brands looking to expand globally. In the future, Transfar will continue to deeply cultivate its core technologies, empowering the development of the global new energy industry with higher-quality products and services, and helping Chinese brands shine even brighter on the international stage.