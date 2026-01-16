Trustkernel Launches Plugmate At CES 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) A Thumb-Sized Device for Cross-Platform Fully Isolated Digital Space

In an era where digital life and work are deeply intertwined, have you ever been troubled by the blurring boundaries between work and personal accounts on your phone? Worried about private notifications popping up during a presentation? Or hesitant to handle sensitive files on personal devices due to concerns about cloud and system security? Yet a thumb-sized device from TrustKernel-PlugMate-aims to change that.

At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, TrustKernel, a company focused on cybersecurity and hardware-based privacy solutions, launched its product PlugMate. This portable, thumb-sized device, equipped with its self-developed PlugOS secure operating system, instantly transforms smartphones, tablets, or computers into a fully hardware-isolated private computing space.







Unlike common software encryption solutions, PlugMate integrates a secure processor, encrypted storage, and pre-boot authentication into its compact hardware. All data and computing processes are confined within the device, completely isolated from the host system. Even if the host is compromised or monitored, files, applications, and communications within PlugMate remain protected. It has also obtained international security and privacy certifications such as ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and CC EAL.

PlugMate supports iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS. Particularly for iPhone users, it enables a complete Android system and apps to run in an isolated environment, delivering a true hardware-level“dual-system” experience. The device operates on a plug-and-play basis, leaving no trace on the host after unplugging, making it ideal for scenarios demanding high privacy and data control.







PlugMate is designed to address common pain points in modern digital life:

For multi-account and multi-identity management-such as social media managers or cross-border professionals who need to maintain multiple accounts-PlugMate creates isolated environments to prevent errors and data overlap.

It helps separate work and personal space by blocking private notifications during screen sharing and restricting entertainment apps on study devices, enabling clear digital boundaries. It also enhances privacy and travel security by storing sensitive data locally without uploading or tracking, complying with global regulations like GDPR, PIPL, and CCPA, and reducing risks from device loss, cloud leaks, or host monitoring.

PlugMate combines enterprise-grade security with personal convenience. Its lightweight and portable design makes it suitable for remote work, cross-border operations, and corporate BYOD. As the product philosophy emphasizes,“Privacy is no longer an option-it's built into the design.”







About TrustKernel

TrustKernel was founded in 2015, specializing in cutting-edge cybersecurity and hardware-assisted privacy solutions. It is known for pioneering isolated computing technologies for mobile and desktop platforms.

Learn More and Pre-order

Visit the official website: Homepage | PlugOS