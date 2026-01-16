Score Agency Positions Itself As The Leading AI Automation Agency In The Netherlands

MENAFN - GetNews)



Score Agency today announced a award winning focus on AI automation, reinforcing its position as a leading AI automation agency in the Netherlands. From its offices in Enschede and Amsterdam, Score Agency helps companies automate business processes using practical and scalable AI solutions that deliver clear and measurable results.

As more Dutch companies explore artificial intelligence, many struggle to move beyond experiments. Score Agency focuses on AI automation that works within existing systems and workflows. By combining AI agents, smart integrations and custom software, the agency enables organizations to reduce manual work, improve speed and increase consistency across teams. It combines AI with app development, web applications and integrations.

Practical AI automation for real business impact Score Agency develops AI solutions that directly support daily operations. These include AI driven process automation from intake to reporting, AI agents for customer support and internal teams, intelligent chat solutions and machine learning applications, and seamless integrations with existing software such as CRM and back office systems. In addition, Score Agency builds custom apps, web platforms and software that support long term digital growth.

Proven results from AI automation projects Based on completed projects, Score Agency reports strong outcomes for its clients. The agency currently has more than thirty AI automation projects live in production. Clients achieve an average time saving of sixty percent on automated processes, with total reported cost savings exceeding two million euros. Most AI pilots are delivered within six weeks, allowing companies to validate impact quickly before scaling further.

A proven approach focused on trust and control Score Agency follows a clear approach that starts with small pilots and scales only after results are proven. Transparency plays a key role, with clear explanations of how AI models work and how decisions are made. Client data always remains under client control, and solutions are designed to avoid vendor lock in. To support organizations at the start of their AI journey, Score Agency offers a free AI scan to identify concrete automation opportunities.

About Score Agency

Score Agency is a full service digital agency based in Enschede and Amsterdam. The agency specializes in AI automation, custom software, app development and web development. With more than fifteen years of experience and over one hundred and fifty successful projects delivered, Score Agency has been building software solutions since January 2009. The company is led by founder and owner Ruben Groothuis.