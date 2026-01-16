Decoding OMODA&JAECOO: The“Dark Horse Equation” Of The Fastest-Growing New Automotive Force In 2025

MENAFN - GetNews) In 2025, OMODA&JAECOO surged across the globe with a sharp and advancing posture. Not only did they continue the legend of being the "fastest-growing globally," but they also achieved a comprehensive leap from rapid expansion to high-quality localization in terms of sales scale, brand influence, and technological products, becoming a dazzling new benchmark in the process of automotive globalization.







1. Global Surge: Expanding Across 64 Markets with Over 800,000 Sales, Growth Momentum Showcasing Dark Horse Speed

As one of the fastest-growing automotive brands globally in 2024, OMODA&JAECOO continued its rapid growth trajectory in 2025, unleashing a wave of global expansion across 64 markets. Global sales soared to over 800,000 vehicles, solidifying the position as the core growth brand under the overseas strategy of its parent company, Chery Group has now maintained its position as the top exporter of Chinese passenger vehicle brands for 23 consecutive years, steadily ranking among the Fortune Global 500 with the fastest ascent among global automakers.

In terms of market performance, OMODA&JAECOO achieved widespread success across multiple regional markets, establishing a balanced growth pattern. Europe emerged as the core growth engine, with cumulative sales exceeding 200,000 vehicles. The UK market performed particularly well, surpassing 10,000 monthly sales and becoming the fastest automotive brand to achieve this milestone locally. Markets such as Spain, Poland, and Italy also saw significant sales growth. By tailoring product configurations to local needs and engaging in cross-border collaborations, user recognition continued to rise, collectively solidifying Europe's core position.

The Southeast Asian market saw sustained efforts, with Thailand as the core stronghold. In November, the brand achieved dual victories in pure electric vehicle sales and registrations with 2,498 units, securing first place in both categories and marking a significant breakthrough in the pure electric market. Meanwhile, the Indonesian market also performed impressively, with the core model J5 EV receiving over 10,000 orders in its first month of launch. These two markets advanced hand in hand, driving the brand's steady penetration in Southeast Asia.

The Latin American market achieved rapid breakthroughs, with Brazil recording monthly sales exceeding 1,600 units, a 45% year-on-year increase. The J7 SHS was awarded "2025 Carro Hibrido Intermediano" locally, while in Chile, both the OMODA O5 and JAECOO J5 won the Autocosmos "Most Recommended Vehicle of the Year" award, making them popular choices in their respective segments. All regions collectively propelled the brand's global sales to new heights.

In terms of overall performance, the global sales of the brand surged throughout the year, reaching new highs and firmly securing its place among the "fastest-growing automotive brands globally." This leapfrog growth is largely attributed to the brand's differentiated positioning, deep commitment to new energy technology, and the precise strategy of "global brand + local operations". This approach enabled OMODA & JAECOO to rapidly expand in global markets while deeply rooting themselves in regional markets, allowing their growth momentum to consistently lead the industry.

II. Dual Leap in Brand Power: Synergistic Enhancement of Awareness and Reputation

In 2025, OMODA&JAECOO achieved comprehensive advancement in brand power, solidifying their reputation through authoritative recognition and boosting awareness through youth co-creation, forming a dual growth force of recognition and resonance.

In terms of brand reputation, compared to last year, the brand added 25 global authoritative awards throughout the year, covering multiple core markets such as Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. These awards spanned all dimensions, including products, brand, technology, range, and five-star safety, providing comprehensive support for their reputation.

In the product domain, multiple models gained recognition from professional media and institutions across different global markets, showcasing benchmark strength and adaptability in various segments such as electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, luxury SUVs, and design. For example, the J5 EV was awarded "Thailand EV of the Year," while the J7 received authoritative certifications such as "2025 Best Luxury Mid-Size SUV" in Saudi Arabia, "Car of the Year" in the UK, and "Best SUV PHEV" in Brazil. The OMODA 5 was recognized as the "Most Recommended Vehicle of 2025" in Chile.

In the brand domain, OMODA & JAECOO were awarded "Brand of the Year" by UK's Carwow and received the "Best Market Awareness Award of the Year" in Saudi Arabia, reflecting global recognition of their brand value. In technology, the SHS Super Hybrid Technology won the "best PHEV technology of the year 2025" award from Spain's Autobild, gaining recognition in the heart of Europe's automotive industry. In terms of range, the JAECOO J8 SHS-P refreshed the Indonesian Guinness record with an ultra-long range of 1,660 km, establishing a benchmark in the industry. In safety, OMODA & JAECOO received global five-star safety certification from Europe, Australia, and ASEAN, building a solid chain of trust worldwide.

While enhancing brand reputation, OMODA & JAECOO continued to strengthen global brand awareness and influence. Guided by the vision of " Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People," they built boundless communication bridges using language and tones favored by younger generations. Through the dual strategy of "global super IP collaborations + deep engagement with local interest circles," they broke boundaries between industries and scenarios, enabling cross-dimensional brand awareness. The brand collaborated deeply with 《Jurassic World》,linking vehicle performance with the spirit of "boundless exploration" to reach a massive global audience of movie fans. They crossed over into the annual galas of UK's GQ and VOGUE, integrating OMODA's trendy expression and JAECOO's refined style into high-end lifestyles. They participated in international music festivals like Lollapalooza and Mad Cool, and made frequent appearances at events such as the IAA Munich Motor Show, Shanghai Auto Show, and diverse cultural scenes, engaging deeply with global youth and building an influence matrix covering their core interests.

With "co-creation" as its core, OMODA&JAECOO built communication bridges in ways that resonate with young people. This not only achieved cross-circle penetration of brand voice but also established deep emotional connections with global youth, injecting lasting vitality into the brand's youthful image.

III. Breakthrough in Core Product Strength: New Energy Drives Global Market Explosion

In 2025, the new energy business experienced explosive growth, the annual sales of new energy models exceeded 200,000 +, a significant increase of 5 times compared with last year energy vehicles accounted for over half of the annual sales, with rapid growth in their proportion, making them the core engine of annual sales growth. This marked a structural milestone leap from traditional powertrain dominance to new energy leadership. This leap not only reflects the market's high recognition of OMODA & JAECOO's new energy technology roadmap but also signifies the brand's early-mover advantage in the global transition to green mobility, laying a solid foundation for future global expansion.

The dual explosion in sales and growth of new energy vehicles stems from the profound empowerment of the SHS Super Hybrid Technology. The SHS Super Hybrid Technology includes two systems: SHS-P plug-in hybrid and SHS-H hybrid. With four core advantages-"Super Performance、Super Range、Super Efficient, Super Safety"-it redefines global hybrid technology standards. Its core breakthrough lies not in leading single parameters but in the systematic synergy of a hybrid-dedicated high-efficiency engine, DHT hybrid transmission, and high-performance battery pack. This creates an operational logic of "electricity as the main driver, supplemented by fuel," delivering a smooth experience comparable to pure electric vehicles during start-up and low-to-medium-speed conditions while ensuring sustained power output and stable energy consumption in high-speed and high-load scenarios. This fundamentally resolves the structural contradiction between power and energy efficiency in traditional hybrid vehicles.

Thus, OMODA&JAECOO achieved a comprehensive leap in sales, product strength, and brand power in 2025, steadily positioning themselves among mainstream global automotive brands. Looking ahead, the brand will continue to anchor its core expansion strategy of "establishing a foothold in Europe, deepening global presence, and connecting with young users." Progressing steadily from a "new force" to a "mainstream player," they will continuously solidify the foundation of their globalization development.

By connecting with people through more resonant value expressions and aligning with global users and trends of the times, OMODA & JAECOO are moving toward a future of global co-creation and symbiosis.

In July, OMODA&JAECOO's parent company Chery Group ranked 233rd on the Fortune Global 500 list by 2025, with cumulative exports exceeding 5 million, achieving the "Double 500" achievement and marking a breakthrough in globalization strategy. OMODA & JAECOO takes "Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People" as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building“The World's Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of "From Classic Beyond Classic" and is committed to building“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. Based on this brand orientation and development strategy. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more,demonstrating strong global growth momentum,especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles, OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world's leading SHS technology, with Super Performance、Super Range、Super Efficient、Super Safety,while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the "The World's Number One Hybrid Brand". Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games,representing a landmark practice in automakers' intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand's value boundaries.

*Note: SHS-P,P stands for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

*Note: SHS-H,H stands for Hybrid Electric Vehicle