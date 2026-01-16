Dealerslink Releases 2026 AI Suite In Major Leap For Automotive Inventory Management

MENAFN - GetNews)Dealerslink, a leading provider of automotive dealership software, today announced the launch of its integrated 2026 AI Suite, a comprehensive set of artificial intelligence tools designed to empower dealerships to work smarter and faster, and maximize profit on every vehicle. The new suite brings advanced AI into everyday dealership workflows, from inventory stocking strategy to merchandising and pricing - without adding new personnel or operational complexity.







"We've been creating automotive software for over 20 years now, and this is the biggest leap in technology we've ever seen," said Mike Goicoechea, CEO of Dealerslink.

"We started working on AI a handful of years ago, so we're on Version 3 of our suite now, and it's really stable and really powerful. It takes the quantitative part of the business and executes thousands of times faster, deeper and more accurately than any manager could. So it's empowering managers and staff to think way more dynamically and make much smarter decisions really fast."

The Dealerslink AI Suite delivers a unified set of solutions across the entire inventory lifecycle. It's designed to reduce manual processes, increase margins, and give teams back valuable time to focus on customer relationships.

Next-generation AI Suite

The new offering runs on the existing Dealerslink platform, and includes:

. AI Stocking uses predictive intelligence to tell dealers what vehicles to stock, when to stock them, and when to wholesale them, identifying aging inventory early and improving turn rates and profit margins. This is based on both market data and the dealer's sales history.

. AI Profit continuously monitors competitor pricing, market supply and turn rates to recommend optimal pricing for every vehicle and apply price changes across inventory with a single click, helping dealers price to win without leaving money on the table.

. AI Vehicle Videos converts existing vehicle photos into dynamic, professional video reels that rank higher online, boost shopper engagement, and drastically cut the cost and time of manual content creation while improving content quality.

. AI Backgrounds instantly replaces photo backdrops with clean, professional, store-branded imagery, tones down glares and other lighting imbalances, and creates studio-quality vehicle images from the dealers actual vehicles, that increase online attention and click-through rates.

. AI Descriptions automatically generates professional, engaging, vehicle descriptions combined with OEM build data in seconds, pulling key vehicle packages and details to ensure accurate, consistent listings across all platforms.

. AI Assistant allows dealers to train an intelligent assistant to analyze and aggregate complex data models, delivering clear, actionable recommendations that help teams save time, tackle complex analytic tasks, and consistently execute key business processes.

Integrated into existing workflows

Unlike bolt-on point solutions, the Dealerslink AI Suite is fully integrated into Dealerslink's existing platform, so dealers can leverage it without retraining staff or overhauling existing systems. This ensures that decisions are powered by complete, connected data instead of siloed tools.

"We've layered on AI to work seamlessly with our full stack of dealership solutions we've been running for many years," said Devon Peterson, VP of Dealer Services for Dealerslink. "The uptake rate has been kind of eye-opening. Dealers' initial reports are that they love it, it's providing them better insights, and they're spending less time on tedious tasks."

Dealers Report Positive Results

Dealers using the AI Suite report reclaiming up to a full day per week spent on these tasks. Dealerslink customers have already seen measurable impact from the company's AI suite, citing improved SEO performance, surging VDP views, and significant reductions in appraisal and inventory management costs. Long-term Dealerslink dealers also highlight the combination of innovative technology and a responsive, stable support team, noting that consistent relationships and continuous product improvement make it easy to do business with Dealerslink year after year.

About Dealerslink

DealersLink is an automotive dealership software company that specializes in AI-drive inventory management, appraisal, reconditioning and wholesale market applications. We are an industry-leading company with over 20 years of operation. Dealerslink is wholly employee-owned, and headquartered in Denver, Colorado.