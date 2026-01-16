Major Outage Hits Social Media Platform X

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

San Francisco: X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, suffered a massive technical failure on Friday, resulting in a total blackout for millions of users worldwide.

The monitoring site Down Detector recorded a sudden and dramatic surge in error reports on Friday, January 16, 2026.

Some users reported seeing Cloudflare error messages.

The outage appeared to be universal, affecting all methods of access and impacting users across every major geographic region.