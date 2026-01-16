Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CPI PROPERTY GROUP Completion Of The Share Buy-Back Offer


2026-01-16 02:13:16
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Share Buyback
CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Completion of the Share Buy-back Offer
16.01.2026 / 18:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254
Press Release - Corporate News
Luxembourg, 16 January 2026
CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Completion of the Share Buy-back Offer
On 9 January 2026, CPI PROPERTY GROUP (“ CPIPG” or the“ Company”) announced the intention to purchase up to 200,000,000 shares under CPIPG's share buy-back programme, and published the terms and conditions of the buy-back offer (the " Offer "). On 14 January 2026, the Company announced that a total of 192,010,309 shares were presented for tender (the“ Tendered Shares”).
Today, the Company announces the completion of the acquisition of 192,010,309 Tendered Shares for an aggregate price of €149 million (or €0.776 per one Tendered Share). CPIPG intends to cancel the Tendered Shares through a share capital reduction at the next general meeting.
Accordingly, CPIPG has acquired own shares not exceeding 5% of the voting rights. As of 16 January 2026, the Company directly holds 192,010,309 own shares, which represent approx. 2.28% of the total 8,436,604,025 shares outstanding. In addition, the Company's indirect subsidiary, Pietroni, holds 67,000,000 Company shares (0.79% of the total shares outstanding). On a consolidated basis, CPIPG thus holds and controls 259,010,309 own shares, which represent approximately 3.07% of the total 8,436,604,025 shares outstanding. The voting rights attached to these 259,010,309 own shares are suspended.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Moritz Mayer
Manager, Capital Markets
...
For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website:

Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn

16.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2261698

End of News EQS News Service

2261698 16.01.2026 CET/CEST

MENAFN16012026004691010666ID1110608629



EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search