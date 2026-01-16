Australian Woman Wakes Up To 2.5M Snake Lying On Her Chest

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Brisbane: A woman in Australia awoke in the middle of the night to discover a 2.5 metre long python curled up on her chest.

According to the BBC, Brisbane resident Rachel Bloor, while half asleep, had reached to pet what she thought was her dog after feeling a heavy weight press on her chest. She was surprised when she felt what she described a "smooth, slithering object" instead.

After turning on the lights, her husband told her to not move before warning her that“there's like a 2.5m python on you.”

Bloor told the BBC that her first priority was evacuating her dogs to prevent a confrontation, before“shimmying” her way out of the bed covers and“casually feeding it back out the way it came in.”

"I grabbed him, [and] even then he didn't seem overly freaked out. He sort of just wobbled in my hand," she told BBC.

She said that she believes the python had snuck into their house through their window, squeezing itself through the shutters.

Carpet pythons are non-venomous constrictors common to Australia's coastal areas, and usually eat small animals such as birds.