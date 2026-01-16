UPDATE - Rackspace Technology Secures Vmware Sovereign Cloud Partner Status

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partner Status empowers UK organisations to harness advanced digital capabilities without compromising sovereignty, security or sustainability

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company, today announced its UK Sovereign Services has achieved the VMware Sovereign Cloud Partner Status, reinforcing Rackspace's ability to store, process, and protect UK organisations' most sensitive data.

Rackspace Sovereign Services delivers a fully managed, private cloud platform designed specifically for organisations that require strict control over where data is located and how it is processed. Built on proven VMware technologies and operated from UK-based data centres, the service combines high availability, resilient networking, and integrated security controls to reduce operational complexity for customers while accelerating cloud adoption.

“With Rackspace's digital Sovereign Cloud, organisations can optimise private cloud architecture to ensure mission-critical applications deliver predictable performance, enhanced security, and operational reliability,” said, Rick Martire, general manager of Rackspace Sovereign Services.“This is a major milestone supporting the UK Public Sector and further affirms our commitment to regulated industry clouds,” Martire added.

Rackspace partners with UK public sector organisations, regulated financial services firms, and healthcare providers to deliver end-to-end solutions that combine cloud infrastructure with expert managed services and security operations.

The VMware Sovereign Cloud Partner Status is awarded to VMware Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) that meet strict criteria for providing cloud services with full data sovereignty and jurisdictional control within a specific country or region. It validates a partner's ability to ensure data remains under local control, adheres to national regulations for data privacy and security, and is housed in data centers managed by local entities.

