Timeline-Based Action Plan Finalised For Dust Mitigation: Delhi Minister Sirsa

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Friday that a comprehensive and timeline-based action plan has been finalised for dust mitigation in the national capital.

A review was conducted of the roads and dust control plans of all agencies, including PWD, DSIIDC, DDA, NDMC, MCD, and Delhi Cantonment.

"Directions have been issued to initiate mist spray arrangements on all PWD roads in Delhi, particularly at the identified 62 hotspots," he said.

"Additionally, mist spray and other measures will be implemented at traffic hotspots and major roads to control PM 2.5 pollution," Minister Sirsa added.

"While reviewing garbage mountains, it has been decided that all fresh municipal waste arriving in Delhi will be eliminated and processed through waste-to-energy facilities by 2026-27," he said.

The Minister added that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has set clear timelines for all major areas, transport, road infrastructure, municipal waste, industrial waste, and e-mobility.

"Specific targets for pollution control have been fixed for achievement by 2026, 2027, and 2028," he said.

Minister Sirsa added that decisions have also been taken to expand Delhi Metro up to Phase-5, assess the required number of buses and develop large bus terminals, increase EV buses and EV charging infrastructure, strengthen last-mile connectivity, and develop adequate parking infrastructure under metro stations.

Consensus has been reached on strengthening Yamuna cleaning through biogas plants and installing ETPs and STPs in industries.

Minister Sirsa told that for the management of construction and demolition waste, an additional 250 debris spots will be immediately created in all wards of Delhi, with plans to increase this number to 500 in the future.

An app-based system will be implemented for lifting debris and depositing it at designated locations.

The MCD will further simplify the garbage collection process to ensure no garbage remains on the roads.

The Minister said that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has significantly increased funding for MCD from 70 MRS to 250 MRS, which will bring historic improvements in dust mitigation and waste management.

Information on all these steps will be provided to the Supreme Court and Prime Minister's Office, and coordinated action will be taken jointly with the Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and the states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to clean the entire airshed.