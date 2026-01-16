403
Israeli Military Movements Reported in Southern Syria
(MENAFN) Israeli troops advanced into several villages in Syria’s southern Quneitra countryside on Friday, according to information released by a news agency. The reported operation involved armored units briefly entering populated areas before later withdrawing.
The news agency said the Israeli military deployed eight armored vehicles and three tanks from the Tel al-Ahmar area, moving westward toward the villages of Ain al-Zaywan and Sweisa in southern Quneitra.
The deployment marked a noticeable presence of Israeli forces within Syrian territory.
The report added that the troops spread throughout Sweisa for approximately one hour before heading toward the nearby village of Dawayah. At the same time, Israeli tanks were seen advancing into the Abu Qubais hill area as part of the same maneuver.
Local residents cited by the news agency stated that the forces remained in the area only briefly before pulling back. No injuries, fatalities, or arrests were reported during the operation.
A day earlier, Israeli forces reportedly entered the village of Saida al-Hanout, also in southern Quneitra. During that incident, three young men were detained for a short period and later released, according to the news agency.
The latest development follows another incident earlier this week in which Israeli soldiers reportedly removed around 250 goats from Syrian land and transported them to farms located in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. This was reported by an Israeli private broadcaster.
According to the broadcaster, Israel’s military police took disciplinary action against those responsible for the livestock incident. The measures included removing the team commander, issuing a formal reprimand to the company commander, and suspending the unit’s activities for an extended time while an investigation continues.
These actions occurred despite a recent agreement between Syria and Israel to establish a United States–supervised communication channel. The arrangement, announced earlier this month following trilateral talks in Paris, was intended to reduce military tensions and improve coordination between the two sides.
