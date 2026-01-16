Online Grocery Market Projected To Reach US$ 2,237.1 Billion By 2035, Supported By Rising Digital Transaction Volumes Says Astute Analytica

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global online grocery market has transitioned to sustainable maturity, driven by Asian dominance and Western retail consolidation. Future success now hinges on operational efficiency, automated infrastructure, and hybrid models merging digital convenience with physical scale.

Chicago, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global online grocery market size was valued at USD 670.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2,237.1 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

The demand for the online grocery market has shifted decisively from convenience to essential utility. For instance, DoorDash reported a record 42 million monthly active users on its platform as of December 2024. Not only this, Instacart also maintained a massive base of 14.4 million active customers throughout 2024 who purchase frequently, showing strong growth prominence in the market. Recently, HelloFresh stabilized its global operations with 7.15 million active customers. Moreover, Tesco now serves nearly 1.2 million online grocery customers every single week. Such widespread adoption confirms that digital grocery channels are now a primary rather than secondary source for essential goods.

Request Sample Pages:

User retention data further validates the stability of the online grocery market. Blinkit served 6.3 million unique customers in a single day during the New Year's Eve 2024 surge, showcasing immense scalability. Furthermore, Picnic grew its active customer base to 2.3 million users across its European markets. In the US, 77.8 million distinct households purchased groceries online during November 2024 alone. These households are not merely testing these platforms but integrating them into weekly routines. The sheer scale of 77.8 million households indicates a fundamental change in purchasing behavior. Consequently, the market has successfully transitioned to a mass-market necessity.

Key Findings



By product type, the staples and cooking essentials category captured the leading share of 33% in online grocery market.

In terms of delivery method, home delivery remains the dominant channel and is projected to expand its share through the forecast years. Based on purchaser trends, subscription-based services are experiencing swift adoption and are emerging as a key catalyst for market growth.

Asia Pacific is leading the global market by capturing the largest 59.56% market share in 2025.

Staples Category Capture 33% Share Through Aggressive Private Label Penetration

The dominance of staples and cooking essentials in the online grocery market is currently being reinforced by the massive proliferation of Platform-Owned Private Labels (PLs). Unlike the previous trend of buying legacy brands, 2025-26 data reveals that consumers are increasingly shifting toward house brands (such as Reliance's Good Life or Flipkart's Supermart) which offer a 15-20% price arbitrage over national brands. This segment commands a 34% share not merely due to demand, but because platforms algorithmically prioritize these high-margin PLs in search results, subtly steering consumer choice.

Furthermore, the "pantry-loading" phenomenon has evolved in the online grocery market. It is no longer just about monthly stocking; it is about Inflation Hedging. With fluctuation in commodity prices, Indian households in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities are using online platforms to track per-gram prices of sugar, oil, and flour, locking in purchases when prices dip. The most sold items have shifted slightly from generic wheat flour to functional staples, including diabetic-friendly rice and cold-pressed oils, which have seen a 40% year-on-year volume growth. The prominent buyers here are multi-generational households where the decision-maker is often the matriarch utilizing voice-assisted vernacular search features to navigate apps, prioritizing trust and consistent quality over brand loyalty.

By Delivery, Home Delivery Retains Dominance Powered By Specialized Cold Chain Logistics

Home delivery's commanding share in the online grocery market is projected to expand not just because of speed, but due to the maturing of Cold Chain Infrastructure. Previously, consumers were hesitant to order perishables like dairy, frozen peas, or meats online due to spoilage fears. However, the 2026 supply chain utilizes IoT-enabled temperature-controlled delivery boxes, which has pushed the "Fresh & Frozen" reliability score to over 98%. This technological leap has made home delivery the only viable channel for temperature-sensitive goods, rendering the "click-and-collect" model obsolete for full-basket shopping.

Additionally, the dominance of home delivery is cemented by the "Heavy-Lift" Value Proposition. As the gig economy integrates electric 3-wheelers into the fleet, platforms are now encouraging "Bulk SKU" orders-such as 25kg rice bags or 5-liter oil cans-which are physically strenuous for consumers to carry from offline stores. The data shows that 60% of home delivery volumes by weight consist of items exceeding 5kg, effectively positioning the delivery agent as a logistical necessity rather than just a convenience. This utility-driven dependency ensures that home delivery remains the primary fulfillment channel across all geographies.

Subscription Services Drive Online Grocery Market Through Ecosystem Lock-in and Super Apps

The rapid adoption of subscription services is currently driven by the "Super App" Ecosystem Strategy. Consumers are not buying subscriptions solely for grocery delivery; they are purchasing bundled memberships (like Tata Neu Pass or Amazon Prime) that offer cross-category benefits including entertainment, pharmacy, and travel. This consolidation creates a high "switching cost" for the consumer. Once a user pays for an ecosystem-wide subscription, their grocery spending consolidates on that specific platform to maximize Return on Investment (ROI), effectively blocking out competitors.

Regarding costs, the online grocery market has stabilized around a "Tiered Pricing" model. Platforms now offer "Lite" versions (approx. ₹99/quarter) for singles and "Pro" versions (approx. ₹899/year) for families. The key driver here is Predictive Replenishment. Advanced subscriptions now offer "Set and Forget" features where AI predicts when a household runs out of milk or eggs and auto-adds them to the cart. India is evading the strict "pay-to-play" model seen in the West by adopting "Gamified Loyalty"; instead of mandatory fees, many users earn their subscription status through high-frequency transactions (UPI payments) or by maintaining a "Credit Streak," making the subscription feel like an earned reward rather than a paid service.

Tier One Cities Command 60% Share in India Online Grocery Market Due To High Density Dark Store Networks

Tier-1 cities (Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad) continue to hold the majority revenue share primarily due to the Dark Store Density Algorithm. The unit economics of online grocery are only positive in zones with high order density (orders per square kilometer). In these metros, platforms have achieved a dark store penetration of one hub every 2-3 kilometers, drastically lowering the Cost Per Delivery (CPD). This infrastructure density allows for deeper discounts in Tier-1 markets compared to Tier-2, creating a self-reinforcing cycle of higher volume and lower prices.

The dominance of the segment in the online grocery market is also fueled by Dual-Income Nuclear Families who have the highest "Time Value of Money." In these hubs, the opportunity cost of spending 90 minutes in traffic and supermarkets is calculated as a financial loss. Consequently, the Average Order Value (AOV) in Tier-1 cities is consistently 1.5x higher than the national average. While Tier-2 is growing, the sheer volume of high-margin "Gourmet and International Foods" (avocados, imported cheese) consumed in Tier-1 cities ensures they remain the revenue engine of the sector for the forecast period.

Rapid Order Velocity Accelerates Global Online Grocery Market Valuation

Operational velocity within the market is accelerating at an unprecedented rate. Instacart processed 294 million total orders in 2024, equating to an astounding operational speed of 533 orders per minute. Similarly, DoorDash completed a staggering 2.6 billion total orders in the first nine months of 2024, demonstrating how food and grocery delivery have merged into a single high-velocity logistics layer. These metrics highlight the complex logistical ballet required to maintain uptime. High order frequency proves the model's stickiness and ability to handle massive throughput without service degradation.

Daily volumes exceeding one million for individual players drive the economics of the online grocery market. Specifically, Blinkit is currently fulfilling approximately 1.75 million orders every single day as of early 2025. Following closely, Zepto is delivering between 1.45 million and 1.55 million daily orders in the same period. Additionally, Swiggy Instamart handles roughly 1.15 million orders per day. Meanwhile, Ocado eclipsed the milestone of 500,000 orders per week during the fourth quarter of 2024. This consistent daily volume indicates a replacement of daily convenience store visits, propelling the industry toward sustained profitability.

High Transaction Values Fuel Online Grocery Market Economic Throughput

Financial throughput highlights the immense value generation currently occurring in the market. Instacart generated USD 33.4 billion in Gross Transaction Volume during 2024. The average basket size on the platform stands at USD 113 per order, rivaling typical brick-and-mortar supermarket trips. Furthermore, Instacart Express members spend an impressive average of USD 5,000 annually. DoorDash generated a massive USD 80.1 billion in Marketplace Gross Order Value in 2024, signifying the platform's dominance in the broader local commerce economy. These figures illustrate that digital platforms capture significant wallet share.

Capital flows are clearly intensifying within the online grocery market. Zepto reported revenue from operations of approximately USD 530 million for the fiscal year ending 2024, validating the financial viability of quick commerce models. In parallel, HelloFresh achieved an average order value of roughly USD 72 in Q3 2024. Additionally, Picnic reported a turnover of USD 1.2 billion for its 2023-2024 operational period. Such substantial revenue scaling confirms that pure-play online supermarkets can achieve significant financial mass. High transaction values are propelling the industry toward a robust economic future.

Dense Dark Store Networks Propel Market Efficiency

Physical infrastructure remains the competitive backbone of the online grocery market. Blinkit operated 1,007 dark stores as of December 31, 2024, aggressively adding 368 net new dark stores between July and December 2024. Similarly, Zepto operated approximately 750 dark stores as of November 2024, enabling the company to maintain its core promise of rapid delivery. Swiggy Instamart maintained a network of 609 active dark stores during the same period. The rapid densification of these networks reduces delivery times and operational costs, making proximity to consumers the new competitive advantage.

Infrastructure depth dictates leadership in the online grocery market. Amazon operates 185 fulfillment centers specifically within the United States to support its logistics network as of 2025. Looking ahead, Blinkit has set a target to reach 2,000 dark stores by December 2025, signaling a belief that hyper-local presence is the only way to win. Conversely, Ocado now has 123 live automated modules running in its Customer Fulfillment Centers globally, focusing on centralized robotic efficiency. Whether through hyper-local dark stores or centralized automation, physical assets are critical for market dominance.

Massive Workforce Scales Logistics In Market to Delivery Grocery Swiftly

Labor dynamics in the online grocery market involve millions of workers alongside advanced robotics. DoorDash utilizes a fleet of 7 million delivery drivers to fulfill its orders, requiring sophisticated algorithmic dispatching. Meanwhile, Instacart engages 600,000 active shoppers who pick and deliver groceries. During peak demand, Blinkit and Zomato deployed 450,000 delivery partners on a single day to manage the NYE 2024 surge. This demonstrates the gig economy's capacity to surge supply instantly. Efficient labor management determines the margin potential of every delivery in this labor-intensive sector.

Employment scales in the online grocery market rival the largest industrial sectors. Tesco employs 21,000 dedicated delivery drivers for its UK online operations. Additionally, the retailer employs 22,000 in-store pickers specifically for fulfilling online orders. Beyond human capital, Amazon has deployed over 1,000,000 mobile robots across its global network to assist workers. Zepto delivery partners are supported by a network of stores that process orders in under 10 minutes. Human effort combined with automation drives the operational efficiency required for rapid fulfillment.

Advanced Technology Integration Deepens Online Grocery Market User Engagement

Technology investments are fundamentally reshaping user experiences in the online grocery market. Users spend an average of 7 minutes and 23 seconds per session on the Instacart app, implying they are browsing and discovering rather than just searching. Furthermore, Zepto Café alone clocked 100,000 daily orders in early 2025, showing how platforms cross-sell ready-to-eat items. DoorDash added 5 million new monthly active users in the 12 months leading up to Dec 2024. These engagement stats prove that grocery apps are commanding significant consumer screen time and attention.

Operational technology is equally critical for the online grocery market. Ocado improved its warehouse labor productivity to 227 units per hour in 2024 due to robotic automation. To support this tech-heavy approach, Blinkit allocated USD 44 million in Capex in just two quarters of 2024 for tech and infrastructure. Moreover, Tesco migrated 6.8 million users to its new unified grocery app, signifying a successful digital transformation. BigBasket has installed 4,000 EV charging points to support its hardware. Ultimately, technology is the primary driver of retention and efficiency.

Geographic Expansion Broadens Market Accessibility

Geographic expansion is vital for the online grocery market growth trajectory. Blinkit services were available in 153 cities across India by March 2025, proving that quick commerce works beyond capital cities. Similarly, Instacart is accessible in over 14,000 cities across the United States and Canada, ensuring that rural and suburban areas are not left behind. Picnic delivers to customers in 450 cities across the Netherlands, Germany, and France. Widespread availability is democratizing access to digital grocery, moving the service from a luxury to a standard utility.

Growth in the online grocery market is penetrating deep into secondary markets. BigBasket expanded its electric vehicle delivery network to 50 new cities in 2025. Likewise, Swiggy Instamart expanded its footprint to over 100 cities by December 2024. Zepto is targeting a presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns to reach a store count of 1,000. On a global scale, Walmart offers grocery pickup and delivery from over 5,000 store locations, turning every store into a fulfillment node. This expansion signals untapped demand in the hinterlands.

Infinite Aisle Inventory Strategies Dominate Market and Avoid Consumers from Jumping

Inventory depth distinguishes the winners in the online grocery market. Instacart lists over 500 million distinct products across its retailer marketplace, ensuring that no niche dietary requirement goes unmet. Zepto stocks over 25,000 unique products in its dark stores for rapid delivery, challenging the notion that speed requires limited assortment. Picnic expanded its product range to 1,600 items in 2024 to compete with traditional supermarkets. The "endless aisle" is becoming a reality, allowing digital platforms to capture total wallet share from physical retail.

Partnerships are key to maintaining this scale in the online grocery market. Instacart partners with over 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners. Fulfillment is available from more than 85,000 physical store locations, turning the national retail grid into a distributed warehouse. Tesco's "Whoosh" service is now available from 1,500 stores, bridging the gap between large-format retail and instant needs. DoorDash has 600,000 merchant partners on its platform. Such massive selection depth drives higher basket conversion and customer satisfaction.

Looking for Country-Level or Section-Wise Data? Customize This Report:

Global Online Grocery Market Major Players:



Amazon, Inc.

Carrefour

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Danone S.A.

Edeka Group

HappyFresh

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.

Reliance Retail Limited (Reliance Industries Limited)

Safeway Inc. (Albertsons Companies, Inc.)

Schwan's Home Delivery

ShopFoodEx

Tesco PLC

The Kroger Co.

Walmart Inc.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Limited Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product



Fresh produce

Breakfast and dairy

Snacks and beverages

Staples and cooking essentials

Poultry and meat Others

By Delivery



Home delivery Click and collect

By Purchasers



One time customers Subscribers

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South America

Need a Detailed Walkthrough of the Report? Request a Live Session:

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Astute AnalyticaPhone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)For Sales Enquiries:Website:Follow us on:

CONTACT: Contact Us: Astute Analytica Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) For Sales Enquiries:... Website: