403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gaza Governance Committee Begins Work in Cairo
(MENAFN) The inaugural session of the Gaza Administration Committee was held on Friday in Cairo, according to reports from Egyptian outlets.
The gathering marked the formal start of the committee’s efforts to oversee governance matters related to the Gaza Strip.
A news agency reported that the opening meeting of the Palestinian National Committee, assigned to administer Gaza, took place in the Egyptian capital. Discussions reportedly centered on humanitarian assistance initiatives and strategies for rebuilding the territory in the aftermath of the conflict.
Sources on the ground, along with Palestinian, regional, and international media, have indicated that a non-partisan, technocratic committee was recently established, with its Palestinian representatives already designated.
This move followed an announcement by US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff regarding the launch of the second phase of the US-led Gaza initiative, as well as the results of inter-Palestinian negotiations conducted in Cairo earlier in the week, the broadcaster said.
The second phase is built around a Peace Council model that merges a Palestinian technocratic administration with an international stabilization mission to guide Gaza through a transitional period.
Under the proposed framework, the technocratic authority would be responsible for civilian governance and essential public services as Israeli troops pull out of the territory, while a multinational force would temporarily ensure security and maintain order.
The gathering marked the formal start of the committee’s efforts to oversee governance matters related to the Gaza Strip.
A news agency reported that the opening meeting of the Palestinian National Committee, assigned to administer Gaza, took place in the Egyptian capital. Discussions reportedly centered on humanitarian assistance initiatives and strategies for rebuilding the territory in the aftermath of the conflict.
Sources on the ground, along with Palestinian, regional, and international media, have indicated that a non-partisan, technocratic committee was recently established, with its Palestinian representatives already designated.
This move followed an announcement by US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff regarding the launch of the second phase of the US-led Gaza initiative, as well as the results of inter-Palestinian negotiations conducted in Cairo earlier in the week, the broadcaster said.
The second phase is built around a Peace Council model that merges a Palestinian technocratic administration with an international stabilization mission to guide Gaza through a transitional period.
Under the proposed framework, the technocratic authority would be responsible for civilian governance and essential public services as Israeli troops pull out of the territory, while a multinational force would temporarily ensure security and maintain order.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment