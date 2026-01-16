Puteaux, 16 January 2026 – Elis, the global leader in circular services at work, announces the termination of the liquidity contract agreed on December 1, 2023 with Oddo BHF (Group Natixis).

The contract had been suspended since January 9, 2026, and was terminated by Elis with effect from January 14, 2026, in connection with the continuation of its share buyback program. As of January 14, 2026, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:



115,913 shares €3,197,794

During the period from January 1, 2026 to January 8, 2026, the following resources were traded:



On buy side, 48,667 shares for €1,174,141 (85 executions) On sell side, 64,304 shares for €1,562,380 (149 executions)

As a reminder:

1) The following resources appeared on the second half year statement on December 31, 2025 on the liquidity account:



131,550 shares €2,809,554



2) In the 2nd half of 2025, the following resources were traded:





On buy side, 1,605,147 shares for €38,909,016 (3,720 executions) On sell side, 1,522,364 shares for €36,977,694 (3,733 executions)



3) The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity with Oddo BHF (Group Natixis) started on January 2nd, 2024:





63,192 shares €3,700,000



Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - ...

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 – ...

Attachment

Elis announces the termination of the liquidity contract