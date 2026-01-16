Mobility As A Service Market Outlook To 2031: $716 Bn Opportunities Expanding At 13.9% CAGR According To A 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) APAC dominates global mobility as a service market as governments accelerate digital mobility ecosystems and multimodal transport integration, with Europe and North America witnessing consistent expansion driven by sustainability goals and public-private partnerships.

Hyderabad, India, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the mobility as a service market size is set for strong expansion, increasing from about USD 329 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 375 billion in 2026, and is projected to cross USD 716 billion by 2031. The mobility as a service market forecast represents a robust 13.85% CAGR during 2026–2031. Rapid urbanization, widespread smartphone usage, and rising sustainability concerns are encouraging consumers to move away from private car ownership toward shared and multimodal mobility options. At the same time, advances in digital platforms, seamless payment systems, and the growing use of electric and alternative-fuel vehicles are improving service integration and overall user experience across the mobility as a service industry. Supportive government policies, combined with 5G- and IoT-enabled real-time mobility management, are further accelerating adoption, while intensifying competition is pushing providers to invest in AI-driven services and subscription-based models, reinforcing evolving mobility as a service market trends.

Mobility as a Service Market Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific plays a leading role in the mobility as a service market, supported by highly populated cities, widespread adoption of digital payments, and coordinated transport infrastructure development. In China, restrictions on private vehicle registrations in major urban centres are accelerating the shift toward shared mobility platforms, while in India, a growing middle-income population is increasingly adopting cost-effective ride-hailing services. Singapore stands out within the mobility as a service industry for its integrated urban mobility approach, combining public transport, micro-mobility, and unified payments into a seamless digital ecosystem, contributing significantly to regional mobility as a service market share.

North America holds the second-largest position in the market, driven by rising vehicle ownership costs, denser urban living, and stronger corporate focus on sustainable travel. While regulatory fragmentation across states poses challenges to nationwide expansion, innovation hubs such as San Francisco, Austin, and Toronto continue to support early adoption of advanced mobility technologies and pilot programs. In parallel, government incentives for electric mobility are reinforcing the region's gradual shift toward shared and integrated transportation models, strengthening overall mobility as a service market analysis outcome.

Mobility as a Service Market Trends

Expansion of Integrated Micro-Mobility and Public Transit Networks Across European Cities

Zero-Emission Government Policies Accelerating EV-Focused MaaS Bundles in APAC

Standardized APIs (NeTEx, GTFS-RT) Powering Account-Based Ticketing Models

Market Segmentation Insights

By Service Type

Ride-Hailing

Car Sharing

Bike Sharing

Scooter Sharing

Bus Sharing

By Solution

Technology Platform

Payment and Wallet

Trip Planning and Navigation

Connectivity and Telematics

Insurance and Support Services

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Micro-Mobility Vehicles

Shuttles and Buses

Autonomous Pods

By Transportation Type

Public

Private

By Business Model

Subscription

Pay-As-You-Go



Peer-to-Peer Ticketing-Only Aggregator

Companies in the Mobility as a Service Industry

Uber Technologies Inc.

Didi Chuxing

Lyft Inc.

Grab Holdings Ltd.

FREE NOW (GMBH)

Bolt Technology OU

MaaS Global (Whim)

Moovit Inc.

Citymapper Ltd.

Via Transportation Inc.

Beeline Mobility

UbiGo AB

Tier Mobility SE



Lime Technology Inc. And Others

Automotive Air Filter Market: The automotive air filter market is projected to grow from around USD 5.43 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 7.44 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of about 6.49% over the forecast period. Growth is driven by tightening global emission and in‐cabin air‐quality norms, rising consumer focus on air filtration performance (especially in EVs and premium vehicles), increasing adoption of advanced HEPA and nano‐fiber media, and strong aftermarket demand supported by predictive maintenance trends.

