Funeral Services Market Outlook, 2026-2032: Cremation And Green Funerals Pave The Way For Sustainability
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|185
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$79.93 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$119.38 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends
3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025
3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025
3.6. New Revenue Opportunities
3.7. Next-Generation Business Models
3.8. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Market Outlook
4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Funeral Services Market, by Service Type
8.1. Cremation Services
8.2. Direct Burial Services
8.3. Green/Natural Funeral Services
8.4. Memorial Services
8.5. Military & Veteran Funerals Services
8.6. Traditional Religious Funeral Services
9. Funeral Services Market, by Arrangement
9.1. At-Need Arrangement
9.2. Pre-Need Arrangement
10. Funeral Services Market, by Service Provider
10.1. Cemeteries
10.2. Crematoriums
10.3. Funeral Homes
10.4. Online Service Providers
11. Funeral Services Market, by End-Use
11.1. Cemeteries
11.2. Funeral Homes
12. Funeral Services Market, by Region
12.1. Americas
12.1.1. North America
12.1.2. Latin America
12.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
12.2.1. Europe
12.2.2. Middle East
12.2.3. Africa
12.3. Asia-Pacific
13. Funeral Services Market, by Group
13.1. ASEAN
13.2. GCC
13.3. European Union
13.4. BRICS
13.5. G7
13.6. NATO
14. Funeral Services Market, by Country
14.1. United States
14.2. Canada
14.3. Mexico
14.4. Brazil
14.5. United Kingdom
14.6. Germany
14.7. France
14.8. Russia
14.9. Italy
14.10. Spain
14.11. China
14.12. India
14.13. Japan
14.14. Australia
14.15. South Korea
15. United States Funeral Services Market
16. China Funeral Services Market
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
17.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
17.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
17.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
17.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
17.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17.5. Anthyesti Funeral Services Pvt. Ltd.
17.6. Arbor Memorial Inc.
17.7. Baalmann Mortuary-Colby
17.8. Batesville Services, LLC
17.9. Carriage Services, Inc.
17.10. Charbonnet Labat Funeral Home
17.11. Citizens Funeral Services, Inc.
17.12. Co-operative Group Limited
17.13. Creter Vault Corporation
17.14. Dignity PLC
17.15. Foundation Partners Group LLC.
17.16. Giles Memory Gardens
17.17. InvoCare Limited
17.18. Matthews International Corporation
17.19. McMahon, Lyon & Hartnett Funeral Home, Inc.
17.20. NorthStar Memorial Group, LLC
17.21. Park Lawn Corporation
17.22. Propel Funeral Partners Limited
17.23. Recompose
17.24. Service Corporation International
17.25. Westerleigh Group
17.26. Withum Smith+Brown, PC
Number of Figures: 12
Number of Tables: 130
