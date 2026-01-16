Mortuary Bags Market - Global Trends And Growth Forecast 2026-2032
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.81 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$3.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends
3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025
3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025
3.6. New Revenue Opportunities
3.7. Next-Generation Business Models
3.8. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Market Outlook
4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Mortuary Bags Market, by Material
8.1. Biodegradable
8.1.1. Chemically Recycled
8.1.2. Plant-Based
8.2. Nonwoven
8.3. Polyethylene
8.4. PVC
9. Mortuary Bags Market, by Type
9.1. Double Layer
9.2. Gusseted Bag
9.3. Single Layer
9.4. Zipper Bag
9.4.1. With Grip
9.4.2. Without Grip
10. Mortuary Bags Market, by Capacity
10.1. 60 To 120 Kg
10.2. Above 120 Kg
10.3. Up To 60 Kg
11. Mortuary Bags Market, by End User
11.1. Funeral Home
11.1.1. Corporate Funeral Home
11.1.2. Independent Funeral Home
11.2. Hospital
11.2.1. Private Hospital
11.2.2. Public Hospital
11.3. Mortuary
11.3.1. Private Mortuary
11.3.2. Public Mortuary
11.4. Residential
11.4.1. Local Purchase
11.4.2. Online Order
12. Mortuary Bags Market, by Distribution Channel
12.1. Direct Sales
12.2. Distributor Sales
12.3. Online Sales
13. Mortuary Bags Market, by Region
13.1. Americas
13.1.1. North America
13.1.2. Latin America
13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
13.2.1. Europe
13.2.2. Middle East
13.2.3. Africa
13.3. Asia-Pacific
14. Mortuary Bags Market, by Group
14.1. ASEAN
14.2. GCC
14.3. European Union
14.4. BRICS
14.5. G7
14.6. NATO
15. Mortuary Bags Market, by Country
15.1. United States
15.2. Canada
15.3. Mexico
15.4. Brazil
15.5. United Kingdom
15.6. Germany
15.7. France
15.8. Russia
15.9. Italy
15.10. Spain
15.11. China
15.12. India
15.13. Japan
15.14. Australia
15.15. South Korea
16. United States Mortuary Bags Market
17. China Mortuary Bags Market
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
18.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
18.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
18.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
18.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
18.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
18.5. Affordable Funeral Supply, LLC
18.6. Auden Funeral Supplies Ltd.
18.7. Classic Plastics Corporation
18.8. Delaware limited liability company
18.9. Deluxe Scientific Surgico Private Limited
18.10. EIHF Isofroid
18.11. Ferno-Washington Inc.
18.12. Mopec Inc.
18.13. Mortech Manufacturing Company, Inc.
18.14. Smart Choice Funeral Supplies
18.15. The HYGECO Group
List of Figures: 13 Figures
List of Tables: 297 Tables
