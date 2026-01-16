Mortuary Bags Market - Global Trends And Growth Forecast 2026-2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mortuary Bags Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The mortuary bags market is positioned at a pivotal point where product functionality, institutional requirements, and evolving safety and sustainability standards intersect. Decision-makers in decedent care operations face complex procurement decisions, necessitating a clear understanding of emerging priorities and technological advancements to align purchasing strategies with long-term institutional objectives. Market Snapshot: Growth Dynamics in the Mortuary Bags Market From USD 1.64 billion in 2025 to USD 1.81 billion in 2026, the mortuary bags market is on track to reach USD 3.40 billion by 2032. This growth is propelled by increasing institutional demand, stringent safety protocols, and the expansion of global supply networks. Scope & Segmentation

Material Types: Includes biodegradable options (chemically recycled and plant-based), nonwoven substrates, polyethylene, and PVC, each with distinct performance and compliance features.

Construction Variants: Encompasses single and double layer constructions, gusseted bags, and zipper configurations with or without grip enhancements, catering to diverse handling needs.

End User Categories: Covers funeral homes, hospitals, mortuaries, and residential buyers, each with unique procurement drivers and quality requirements.

Distribution Channels: Includes direct sales, distributor partnerships, and online platforms, all necessitating adaptable contract structures.

Capacity Classifications: Product capacities range up to 60 kg, 60 to 120 kg, and beyond 120 kg, impacting labeling standards and usability.

Regional Coverage: Analysis includes the Americas, Europe Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific, considering cultural, regulatory, and supply chain factors. Technologies: Innovations in polymer processing and nonwoven fabrication are enhancing tensile strength and impermeability while promoting sustainable material use. By understanding these segments, stakeholders can optimize their market entry strategies and achieve a competitive advantage. Tariff Impact and Value Chain Resilience Recent tariffs on imports to the United States have significantly impacted sourcing strategies, supplier diversification, and contingency planning within the mortuary bags value chain. Organizations are adapting through cost structure adjustments, nearshoring production, and automation investments to ensure operational continuity. Procurement teams are enhancing supplier evaluation and inventory management protocols. Key Takeaways from This Report

Purchasers are increasingly balancing safety, durability, and environmental impact while considering compliance and reputational factors.

Sustainability mandates are reshaping product offerings, encouraging suppliers to incorporate new materials and demonstrate compliance through testing and certification.

Critical attributes like durability, zipper integrity, odor containment, and ergonomic handling are being prioritized to align with evolving protocols and practices.

Distribution models are shifting with the rise of digital channels and direct-to-customer strategies, altering expectations for lead times and after-sales support. The sector's differentiation now hinges on transparent supply chains, robust quality assurance, and strong sustainability credentials, as institutional clients demand greater scrutiny of supplier practices. These insights support strategic planning and lead to informed decisions on supplier diversification, technology adoption, and contract structuring, helping organizations maintain resilience and strategic positioning. Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $3.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Market Outlook

4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Mortuary Bags Market, by Material

8.1. Biodegradable

8.1.1. Chemically Recycled

8.1.2. Plant-Based

8.2. Nonwoven

8.3. Polyethylene

8.4. PVC

9. Mortuary Bags Market, by Type

9.1. Double Layer

9.2. Gusseted Bag

9.3. Single Layer

9.4. Zipper Bag

9.4.1. With Grip

9.4.2. Without Grip

10. Mortuary Bags Market, by Capacity

10.1. 60 To 120 Kg

10.2. Above 120 Kg

10.3. Up To 60 Kg

11. Mortuary Bags Market, by End User

11.1. Funeral Home

11.1.1. Corporate Funeral Home

11.1.2. Independent Funeral Home

11.2. Hospital

11.2.1. Private Hospital

11.2.2. Public Hospital

11.3. Mortuary

11.3.1. Private Mortuary

11.3.2. Public Mortuary

11.4. Residential

11.4.1. Local Purchase

11.4.2. Online Order

12. Mortuary Bags Market, by Distribution Channel

12.1. Direct Sales

12.2. Distributor Sales

12.3. Online Sales

13. Mortuary Bags Market, by Region

13.1. Americas

13.1.1. North America

13.1.2. Latin America

13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

13.2.1. Europe

13.2.2. Middle East

13.2.3. Africa

13.3. Asia-Pacific

14. Mortuary Bags Market, by Group

14.1. ASEAN

14.2. GCC

14.3. European Union

14.4. BRICS

14.5. G7

14.6. NATO

15. Mortuary Bags Market, by Country

15.1. United States

15.2. Canada

15.3. Mexico

15.4. Brazil

15.5. United Kingdom

15.6. Germany

15.7. France

15.8. Russia

15.9. Italy

15.10. Spain

15.11. China

15.12. India

15.13. Japan

15.14. Australia

15.15. South Korea

16. United States Mortuary Bags Market



17. China Mortuary Bags Market



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

18.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

18.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

18.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

18.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

18.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

18.5. Affordable Funeral Supply, LLC

18.6. Auden Funeral Supplies Ltd.

18.7. Classic Plastics Corporation

18.8. Delaware limited liability company

18.9. Deluxe Scientific Surgico Private Limited

18.10. EIHF Isofroid

18.11. Ferno-Washington Inc.

18.12. Mopec Inc.

18.13. Mortech Manufacturing Company, Inc.

18.14. Smart Choice Funeral Supplies

18.15. The HYGECO Group

List of Figures: 13 Figures

List of Tables: 297 Tables

