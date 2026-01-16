Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-01-16 10:06:44
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 06:46 AM EST - Perseus Mining Limited: Advised that one of our colleagues, Moussa Doumbia, an employee of our ore haulage contractor Binkadi, was fatally injured in an offsite vehicle accident near our Bagoé Gold Mine, part of the Sissingué complex in Côte d'Ivoire, on Thursday January 15. Perseus Mining Limited shares T are trading down $0.11 at $5.38.

