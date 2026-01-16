403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Perseus Mining Limited
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 06:46 AM EST - Perseus Mining Limited: Advised that one of our colleagues, Moussa Doumbia, an employee of our ore haulage contractor Binkadi, was fatally injured in an offsite vehicle accident near our Bagoé Gold Mine, part of the Sissingué complex in Côte d'Ivoire, on Thursday January 15. Perseus Mining Limited shares T are trading down $0.11 at $5.38.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment