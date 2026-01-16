Royal 4 Systems Joins Chetu's Channel Partner Network

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 16, 2026 5:02 am - Chetu Will Offer R4's Clients Implementation, Configuration, Customization, and Customer Support Services

Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, today announced that Royal 4 Systems (R4), a leader in Supply Chain Software Solutions, has joined its Channel Partner Network.

Chetu will deliver high-quality installation, configuration, customization, integration, and maintenance services to the end-users of R4's software systems, such as Supply Chain, ERP, WISE-front POS, Yard Management System, and SAP Integration.

“Chetu's expertise in customization and integration aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver adaptable, best-in-class warehouse and supply chain solutions,” said Matthew Ogla, Sales Development Manager & Partner Acquisitions Manager at Royal 4.“This partnership allows our customers to maximize the full potential of Royal 4's technology with the support of a trusted, proven services provider.

“At Royal 4, our goal is to ensure every client achieves measurable ROI through efficiency and integration,” Ogla added.“Partnering with Chetu extends that commitment by combining our innovative software with their technical expertise, creating an even greater impact for our shared customers.”

John McCarey, Channel Partner Manager at Chetu, said Chetu's highly trained staff will make sure Royal 4 users enjoy a friction-free and high-value experience, which will allow them to concentrate on developing their platforms.

“We are thrilled to see R4 in our Channel Partner Network,” he added.“Chetu takes care of the back-end operations necessary for successful software adoption, configuration, and support. Customers gain faster implementation time, better integration with their current systems, and an experienced team of developers to help them keep up with their constantly evolving business needs.”

Chetu's Channel Partner Program helps businesses leverage their product offerings without taxing their internal teams. Partners like Royal 4 use Chetu to gain the following advantages:

Software Customization

Seamless Integrations

Software Implementation

Migration Services

Plugin/Extension Development

Block-of-Hours Support

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Chetu simplifies AI adoption with its proprietary Track2AITM framework, guiding clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit

