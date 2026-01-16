Professor of Political Science, Middlebury College

Sarah Stroup is professor of political science at Middlebury College (Vermont, USA) and the director of the Kathryn Wasserman Davis Collaborative in Conflict Transformation. She is author of Borders Among Activists (Cornell, 2012) and co-author with Wendy Wong of The Authority Trap (Cornell, 2017), winner of the 2019 ARNOVA Outstanding Book Award. Her recent publications include an essay with Sarah Bush on human rights and democracy promotion in International Theory, and a book chapter on inequality in the humanitarian sector.

At Middlebury, Stroup teaches courses on humanitarian relief, international political economy, conflict transformation skills, philanthropy, and non-state actors. As a practitioner, Stroup is trained in reflective structured dialogue, basic mediation, and basic restorative practices. Since 2018, she has facilitated dialogues at the College and in Vermont. She is former faculty co-director of the Engaged Listening Project (2018-21), a dialogic practice initiative supported by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. She lives in Vergennes with her husband John and their two children.

2008–present Professor of Political Science, Middlebury College

2008 UC Berkeley, PhD, Political Science

