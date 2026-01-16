Aptean Acquires Opsveda To Bring End-To-End Agentic Orchestration To The Logility Supply Chain Planning And Execution Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Builds on Aptean's recent acquisition of Logility by adding OpsVeda's AI-Driven command center and composable architecture to deliver end-to-end AI supply chain orchestration

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical B2B enterprise software solutions, announced the acquisition of OpsVeda, an AI-powered operations command center. Building on Aptean's recent acquisition of Logility – a market-leading provider of AI-first supply chain management software – this latest move doubles down on Aptean's vision for an autonomous, end-to-end supply chain platform.

OpsVeda's real-time, agentic execution capabilities will complement and extend Logility's advanced planning and optimization solutions, helping customers move beyond static spreadsheets and siloed data toward continuous, AI-driven orchestration across the supply chain. The result is that businesses will be better positioned to eliminate operational blind spots, accelerate decision-making, and unlock unprecedented agility in today's volatile environment.

Logility applies advanced AI and optimization to demand, supply, and inventory planning, giving organizations predictive insights, visibility, and resilience. OpsVeda will add an agentic AI execution layer designed to continuously observe live operational data, reason over changing conditions, and take or recommend actions aligned with business goals and constraints, closing the gap between planning and execution.

“OpsVeda provides Logility with a composable architecture orchestration solution and an AI-powered command center designed to bridge planning and execution, supporting smarter, faster decisions,” said Allan Dow, EVP and General Manager at Aptean and prior CEO of Logility.“By aggregating data from a wide variety of enterprise systems and LLMs in real time to drive intelligent actions, OpsVeda sets a new standard. This acquisition underscores Aptean's commitment to shaping the future of enterprise supply chain software and advancing Logility's capabilities. On behalf of Aptean, we are thrilled to welcome the OpsVeda team as we accelerate our vision to transform how supply chains operate globally.”

“The combination of OpsVeda and Logility presents a fantastic opportunity to expand globally and deliver real-time visibility and execution for our customers,” said Sanjiv Gupta, CEO of OpsVeda.“By pairing Logility's planning strengths with OpsVeda's real-time data foundation, we can accelerate Agentic AI orchestration - turning insights and decisions into coordinated actions across the enterprise, at scale. Our customers will also gain access to Aptean's extensive suite of complementary ERP and SCM solutions, creating a unified platform for end-to-end supply chain excellence.”

Aptean is committed to extending the OpsVeda platform while also integrating its capabilities across Aptean's portfolio, reinforcing Logility's position as the intelligence core of an autonomous, AI-enabled supply chain platform and expanding opportunities for the entire Aptean customer community.

Orrick served as legal counsel to Aptean. Telegraph Hill Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor to OpsVeda, and Eversheds Sutherland served as legal counsel.

About OpsVeda

OpsVeda is an enterprise software company focused on making operations more agile, resilient, and profitable through real-time operational intelligence and AI-driven automation. Its patented command center platform delivers predictive visibility and prescriptive actions across order fulfillment, supply, manufacturing, logistics, inventory, assets, and retail channels. OpsVeda serves customers in consumer-packaged goods, food and beverage, fashion, retail, industrial manufacturing, and high-tech industries.



About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of purpose-built, industry-specific enterprise software that helps manufacturers and distributors run and grow their businesses. Aptean's solutions span ERP, supply chain planning, execution, and industry-focused applications – delivered on cloud and on-premise platforms. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Aptean operates worldwide across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.





About Logility

Logility, an Aptean company, is a market-leading provider of AI-first supply chain management software engineered to help organizations build sustainable digital supply chains that improve people's lives and the world we live in. Logility's fully integrated, AI-driven end-to-end platform helps clients know faster, turn uncertainty into opportunity, and transform their supply chains from a cost center to an engine for growth. Learn more at .

Contact

...

