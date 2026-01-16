Onemednet Delivers A Real-World Data Feed Of 1.5M Patients Consisting Of 4M Encounters

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD), a leading provider of regulatory-grade, AI-ready Real-World Data (RWD), today announced that this month it has successfully delivered an anonymized Real-World Data feed representing 1.5 million patients and 4 million encounters to a premier healthcare data and analytics organization serving top pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. The data feed, which was delivered under OneMedNet's subscription model, supports enterprise-scale testing and validation of the recipient's platform, confirming its ability to ingest, harmonize, and operationalize complex, multimodal healthcare data – an important step toward its production deployment and commercial scale.

The de-identified feed, exceeding 1.49 billion datapoints of structured and unstructured data, covers extensive longitudinal clinical domains. Integrating full patient journeys – including practitioner notes, immunizations, conditions, medications, encounters, and observations – this multimodal dataset delivers the clinical fidelity required for advanced analytics, regulatory grade research, and AI applications. The delivery enabled full enterprise-scale testing and validation of the recipient's platform, confirming seamless ingestion, harmonization, and operationalization of complex healthcare data and clearing the path to production deployment and commercial scale.

OneMedNet believes this milestone further validates its subscription model, which provides recurring, on-demand access to continuously refreshed RWD via standardized schemas, scalable delivery protocols, driven by AI automation. By transitioning customers from one-time transactions to predictable annual recurring revenue (ARR) streams aligned with platform adoption and production workflows, OneMedNet would be building durable, high-value partnerships that enhance retention, accelerate monetization, and support long-term shareholder value.

“Life sciences and data platform partners require Real-World Data at scale and sufficiently rich to capture real clinical complexity,” said Aaron Green, CEO and President of OneMedNet.“Delivering a 1.5M patient, multimodal dataset under our subscription model demonstrates our ability to support enterprise validation today while advancing subscription-based data feeds that create durable, long-term value, advancing our strategy to create satisfied subscription customers providing recurring revenue in the healthcare data market.”

Powered by Palantir AIP Foundry, OneMedNet's platform enables data aggregators, life sciences organizations, and technology partners to reduce integration risk, shorten time-to-market, and scale commercialization of Real-World Evidence (RWE). With this validation complete and additional customers in the pipeline, OneMedNet believes it is well-positioned to expand its healthcare data ecosystem.

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 2,130 healthcare sites through its iRWDTM platform. This isn't just data-it's the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet's proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities-rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information. Learn more at

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our products, plans and strategies, and our ability to achieve our operational strategies.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; risks inherent with investing in Digital Assets, including Digital Asset's volatility; our ability to implement our Digital Asset treasury strategy and its effects on our business; and the other risks described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

