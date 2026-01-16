Porsche Cars Canada Reports Its Sales Results For 2025
|Model
|PCL Yearly Sales
|2025
|2024
|718 Boxster
|468
|451
|718 Cayman
|506
|379
|911
|2,037
|2,208
|Cayenne
|2,551
|2,949
|Macan
|3,877
|3,779
|Panamera
|321
|248
|Taycan
|250
|360
|Grand Totals
|10,010
|10,374
|Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned
|4,295
|4,101
This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that reflect current views of Porsche about future events. These statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. They are based on assumptions relating to the development of the economic, political, and legal environment in individual countries, economic regions, and markets, and in particular for the automotive industry, which we have made on the basis of the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of publication. If any of these risks and uncertainties materializes or if the assumptions underlying any of the forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, the actual results may be materially different from those Porsche AG expresses or implies by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation are based solely on the circumstances at the date of publication. We do not update forward-looking statements retrospectively. Such statements are valid on the date of publication and can be superseded. This information does not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or an offer to exchange or buy any securities.
About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.
Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, PCL employs a team of more than 70 supporting sales, aftersales, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's more than 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 23 Porsche Centres. Located in Pickering, ON, the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto opened its doors in 2025. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. At the core of this success is the brand's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.
