AI Alliance Launches With Inaugural Kickoff Summit Featuring Leaders Across Education, Policy, And Industry

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- The AABDC AI Alliance convened its inaugural Kickoff Summit, bringing together leaders from education, government, and industry for an afternoon of dialogue focused on the future of artificial intelligence and its impact on workforce development, public policy, and business innovation.

The Summit opened with networking and welcome remarks from Rittik Chakrabarti, Managing Director, Houlihan Lokey, followed by an introduction to the AI Alliance by Rohan Thapar, Board of Directors of AABDC and Senior Product Lead, AWS, outlining the Alliance's vision and objectives. The program featured a keynote address by Michael J. Garner, Chief Business Diversity Officer, City of New York, setting the stage for in-depth discussions on the opportunities and responsibilities in shaping the artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem.

Three expert panels, aligned with the three pillars of focus for the AI Alliance, anchored the Summit's agenda. Panel I: Education & Workforce Development, moderated by Jyoti Menon, Vice President, Bread Financial, featured insights from Lucy Chan, Advisor and Coach, IBM and Program Director, AABDC, Allen Chen, Chief Technology Officer, Fanatics Collectibles, and Frances West, Founder, FrancesWest&Co., on preparing talent for an AI-driven economy. Panel II: Policy & Advocacy, moderated by Dr. Manish Panjwani, Senior Managing Director, Accenture, brought together Amy Chou Chief Operating Officer, Addition Wealth, Charisma Glassman, Vice President, Genpact, and Bhushan Sethi, Partner, PwC, to examine governance, regulation, and responsible AI adoption. Panel III: Industry & Business Innovation, moderated by Hsing-Hsing Li, COO & Managing Principal, Accler8, included Kaveri Camire, C-Suite Marketing & Communications Executive, Sai Uppuluri, Managing Director, Houlihan Lokey, and David Wu, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley, who discussed AI's role in driving innovation and competitiveness across sectors.

The Summit concluded with closing remarks from Anindo Dutta, Partner, EY, followed by a networking reception that enabled continued dialogue and collaboration among participants.

The AI Alliance Kickoff Summit marked an important first step in building a cross-sector platform dedicated to advancing thoughtful, inclusive, and forward-looking approaches to artificial intelligence while ensuring that the Asian American community is not only participating in AI progress, but actively defining and leading it.

About the AI Alliance

The AABDC AI Alliance, created from the distinguished community of Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award honorees, is a collaborative initiative dedicated to advancing responsible, inclusive, and impactful artificial intelligence through cross-sector engagement. By bringing together leaders from business, government, academia, and the nonprofit sector, the AI Alliance seeks to foster dialogue, inform policy, develop talent, and promote innovation that benefits society and the economy.

About the Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC)

Founded in 1994, the Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the economic development of Asian American entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses. Through thought leadership, convening power, and strategic partnerships, AABDC works to foster inclusion, opportunity, and leadership across industries.