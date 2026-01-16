Edgemode Issues Statement Addressing Inaccurate Third-Party Research Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeMode, Inc. (OTC: EDGM), a global Energy and AI data center infrastructure company, today issued a statement correcting the record following the publication of a report that the Company believes contains materially inaccurate characterizations of its business model, development strategy, and European execution capabilities.

A report published by Wall Street Global Research labels EdgeMode "blacklisted" and makes a series of claims that are inaccurate, misleading by omission, and distributed after the Company declined to approve paid coverage when approached.

Following publication, we were informed that the article would now be distributed more broadly and that the only path to withdrawal or correction would be through a paid engagement, involving "fresh research" and promoted media placement. That sequence matters. Research credibility is undermined when negative coverage is published first and monetization is offered only after the fact.

In addition, given the tone, timing, and market-facing nature of the report, we believe it is reasonable for investors to question whether motives beyond paid media fees may also be at play, including the potential to influence market sentiment in a manner consistent with short-selling activity. While we make no assertion as to intent, transparency around incentives and positioning is essential for investors assessing the credibility of any purported "research."

This has, however, provided EdgeMode with a valuable opportunity to highlight some of the most compelling and differentiated aspects of our business to investors.

Below we address several of the most material inaccuracies.

1. "Pipeline mirage" / "option aggregator": Incorrect and misleading

The report suggests EdgeMode is merely securing options on rural land and presenting early-stage positioning as a finished product.

That mischaracterizes both our model and our execution.

EdgeMode operates a development-to-RTB strategy: securing land and power, completing permitting and Tier-3 design, reaching Ready-to-Build status, and monetizing through sale or selective joint venture. This approach is clearly stated in our investor materials and is already well advanced across our portfolio. Recent and upcoming milestone announcements further validate this progress.

RTB is the product. We do not claim to be operational today, nor do we present early development work as completed infrastructure.

2. "Grid connection fantasy": Fundamental misunderstanding of modern AI power strategy

The report claims EdgeMode is implying ownership of 300MW grid connections in Europe that are "almost certainly not" in our control.

This demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of how large-scale AI infrastructure is now being developed.

EdgeMode's strategy is deliberately the opposite of what the report suggests. We are not competing in congested grid interconnection queues. We are creating our own energy supply, in line with how leading AI and hyperscale developers are now approaching the market.

AI infrastructure is constrained by power, not land. Grid connection scarcity is not a risk we are exposed to-it is a market inefficiency we are exploiting.

EdgeMode is developing power-secure campuses using on-site and near-site generation, structured as energy-first platforms. This includes:



Secured gas baseload access (via Enagás)

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC) under financed PPA structures for rapid time-to-power Solar and BESS for optimization, resilience, and redundancy



This architecture enables time-to-power measured in months, not years, and materially reduces dependence on traditional grid capacity allocation.

"Time to power in under 12 months" is a design objective, not a claim of existing grid interconnection. Criticizing a grid-only premise that we do not rely on is not analysis-it reflects a lack of understanding of current AI data center energy strategies.

3. "Tier-3-ready is meaningless marketing": Incorrect framing

The report claims "Tier-3-ready" is a deliberate attempt to confuse investors.

It is not.

EdgeMode uses Tier-3 as a design and readiness standard, tied to defined deliverables: engineering, permitting, redundancy design, and RTB readiness. We do not represent ourselves as a completed, certified facility. This distinction is clearly disclosed.

4. "Phantom team" / "no European execution bench": Factually incorrect

The report implies EdgeMode lacks a European execution team.

This is demonstrably false. We recently completed a JV agreement with Blackberry AIF, whose team is now contractually committed to completing developments under the JV framework (see completion press release).

Our materials clearly identify a Spain-based execution team with experience delivering 10+ GW of infrastructure across Europe and LATAM, supported by specialist legal, technical, cooling, permitting, and investment professionals. The claim ignores readily available facts.

5. "Capital-efficient" as euphemism: Misstated model

The report portrays RTB monetization as an "exit-to-anyone" strategy driven by lack of capital.

In reality, EdgeMode's model is intentionally capital-light by design. We focus on RTB monetization through sale or selective JV, while building recurring revenue via BESS to strengthen the balance sheet and financing flexibility. This dual-track platform logic is explicit.

We are not attempting to self-fund multi-billion-dollar hyperscale builds, because that is not our business model. We are building a repeatable development platform in a market where power-secured, permitted AI sites are scarce and highly sought after.

Ethical context: why we are addressing this publicly

Wall Street Global Research operates paid research and promotion services. After we declined to approve additional paid coverage, we were informed that the article would be distributed further, and that withdrawal or replacement would require a paid engagement.

Investors can draw their own conclusions. We believe it is important, however, that readers understand when purported "research" is produced and circulated within a commercial pressure framework, particularly where market sentiment may be affected.

Closing

EdgeMode welcomes informed critique, particularly when it is not paired with post-publication offers to reverse or reframe coverage through paid services.

For verified information, we encourage investors and partners to review our published materials and engage directly with the Company.

About EdgeMode

EdgeMode develops scalable AI-ready data center campuses and integrated energy infrastructure across strategic global markets. The company focuses on power-secured developments aligned to accelerating AI and high-performance compute demand.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Company Contact:

Charlie Faulkner

Chief Executive Officer

EdgeMode Inc.

...