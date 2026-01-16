Gelt Expands AI-Powered Tax Calculator Suite With Augusta Rule Tool For Business Owners With Complex Tax Profiles

MENAFN - GetNews)



Gelt's new calculator helps business owners make more informed decisions around the Augusta Rule.

MIAMI - January 16, 2026 - Gelt, the AI-native tax firm built for entrepreneurs and business owners, launched its Augusta Rule Calculator, a self-serve tool designed to help owners quickly estimate the potential value of one of the IRS's most underutilized tax provisions.

Built for business owners, the Augusta Rule Tax Calculator helps users assess whether applying the rule could materially impact their tax outcome. Results are presented as clear, dollar-based estimates, giving owners a practical way to understand the potential savings before deciding whether to explore the approach further.

The Augusta Rule allows business owners to rent their home to their business for a limited number of days each year, creating the opportunity for tax-efficient income treatment when properly structured. Gelt's Augusta Rule Calculator focuses specifically on estimating the potential savings associated with this provision, helping owners translate a commonly discussed concept into a tangible dollar figure.

“The Augusta Rule is a strategy we see discussed often but executed poorly,” said Tal Binder, Founder and CEO of Gelt.“This calculator helps business owners pressure-test the idea with real numbers and understand whether it's a marginal benefit or a meaningful planning opportunity for their business.”

The tool is designed for LLC owners, S Corporation shareholders, consultants, and founder-led businesses, reflecting Gelt's emphasis on entity-level tax considerations. Traditional tax calculators are typically built for individual income scenarios and often provide little visibility into planning concepts that affect closely held businesses.

Rather than offering tax advice or recommendations, the Augusta Rule Tax Calculator is intended to support informed decision-making. By estimating potential impact upfront, the tool helps business owners determine whether the concept is relevant to their situation and worth further evaluation, allowing them to prioritize time and resources more effectively.

The calculator is part of Gelt's expanding suite of tax calculators, launched late last year, which also includes tools to evaluate S Corporation elections and Pass-Through Entity Tax strategies. Together, these tools are designed to help entrepreneurs compare planning options, understand trade-offs, and approach tax decisions with greater clarity.

The Augusta Rule Calculator is available now at augusta-rule-calculator. While results are fairly accurate, they are illustrative estimates only. Final outcomes depend on a full assessment of your business's tax situation. Business owners should consult a Gelt tax expert for personalized advice.

About Gelt

Gelt is a year-round tax partner built for entrepreneurs, business owners, and investors who want more than basic filings or one-off advice. Gelt pairs proactive strategy with accurate compliance to help clients reduce tax burdens and build long-term wealth. Their technology and team of CPAs make complex planning clear and actionable so clients can stay focused on growth. Gelt provides tax technology and professional tax services and does not provide investment or financial advice.