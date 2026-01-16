Powering Faster, Smarter AI: Instacodigo Teams Up With Groq

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 15, 2026 8:22 am - InstaCodigo expands its AI automation capabilities through a powerful connection with Groq, a provider of ultra-fast LPUs and cloud tools designed for high-speed, low-cost AI inference.

InstaCódigo is taking AI automation to the next level through its powerful integration with Groq, a leading provider of high-performance LPUs and cloud tools designed for fast, low-cost AI inference. This collaboration allows businesses to run AI workloads at scale while significantly improving speed, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

The integration enables low-latency AI, real-time inference, and optimized workflows for organizations that rely on advanced AI technologies. By combining InstaCódigo's no-code automation platform with Groq's AI cloud infrastructure, teams can design and deploy complex AI-powered workflows quickly, without the need for extensive coding or technical resources. This makes it easier for businesses to operationalize AI across a wide range of applications, from automation agents to data pipelines.

One of the key advantages of this partnership is the ability to run large language models (LLMs) and other compute-intensive AI applications more efficiently. Companies can now process data faster, reduce bottlenecks, and lower overall compute costs, making enterprise AI deployment more accessible and scalable. Whether organizations are leveraging AI for predictive analytics, process automation, or machine learning workloads, the InstaCódigo-Groq integration ensures high-performance execution without breaking the budget.

This collaboration also supports scalable AI automation across industries. By integrating Groq's hardware acceleration with InstaCódigo's workflow automation, teams can streamline operations, improve AI responsiveness, and maintain consistent performance even as workloads grow. This combination of speed, intelligence, and cost efficiency positions businesses to take full advantage of the AI revolution.

In essence, InstaCódigo and Groq are empowering organizations to accelerate enterprise AI, boost cloud AI performance, and deploy scalable AI automation with confidence. Together, they provide the infrastructure and tools needed to transform ambitious AI initiatives into real-world, high-impact results.

About InstaCódigo

InstaCódigo is a fast-growing software and digital transformation company delivering AI-powered enterprise solutions, ERP systems, and intelligent automation. Focused on innovation, customization, and measurable impact, InstaCódigo helps organizations streamline operations, accelerate digital transformation, and achieve sustainable growth.

About Groq

Groq is an AI infrastructure company that provides the world's fastest real-time inference through its custom-built Language Processing Unit (LPU). By moving away from traditional GPUs, Groq delivers unmatched speed, deterministic performance, and massive energy efficiency for scaling Large Language Models.