Mental Forge AI Launches 'Speak To Lead' To Help Executives Finally Get The AI Outputs They Want

North Richland Hills, TX – Mental Forge AI is launching Speak to Lead, a leadership?focused AI workshop built for executives who are tired of generic AI output and endless edits. The event takes place on Friday, February 27, 2026, at the Caddo Office Reimagined, Conference Room 1 in North Richland Hills, TX, with a virtual option for those joining online.

The Challenge Leaders Face

Leaders across industries are being told to leverage AI, yet their daily experience often looks the same. They type a prompt, receive an output, and then spend more time fixing it than drafting from scratch. The content often fails to reflect their voice or brand, so the promised time savings never fully materialize.

Surveys reinforce this frustration. Around 60% of professionals expect AI to reshape their roles, but fewer than 40% receive practical training that aligns with real workflows. Additional studies show that over 70% of AI initiatives underperform without a unified communication framework.

Closing the Gap with Speak to Lead

Speak to Lead is designed to address this gap and help leaders transform scattered prompting habits into clear AI communication.

From Scattered Prompts to Clear AI Communication

Many organizations approach AI with trial and error akin to sporadic prompts, inconsistent tools, and unpredictable results. Without a shared communication model, output feels random.

Mental Forge AI begins with human communication, how leaders already set direction, coach teams, and maintain brand voice. These habits are then translated into instructions AI can follow.

A key concept in the workshop is AI paralanguage. Just as leaders adapt tone, pacing, and emphasis when speaking to people, AI paralanguage allows them to express these cues in written instructions. Instead of vague prompts, leaders build a simple, repeatable method for directing AI.

Why This Training Matters Now

Analysts estimate that organizations have roughly an 18?month window to strengthen AI communication systems before these practices become standard and early adopters pull ahead.

Reports also show that 30–50% of automation efforts fail when introduced into unclear workflows. When processes lack clarity, AI amplifies inefficiency rather than reducing it.

Mental Forge emphasizes AI integration that begins with people and processes. Through training, consulting, and brand voice systems, the company has helped organizations cut repetitive work by an estimated 20–40%, reduce errors, and increase trust in AI.

Workshop Experience

The Speak to Lead workshop features three interactive sessions focused on real communication, emails, updates, client messages, and internal correspondence.

Session 1 – Communication Basics

Participants revisit natural communication patterns, using the 88 Keys Principle and five vocal foundations to build clarity.

Session 2 – Translating Leadership to AI

Attendees convert vocal cues such as tone, pace, and intensity into a personal AI paralanguage playbook.

Session 3 – Practical Application and AI Integration

This final session connects the playbook to real workflows across finance, operations, and communications. Using the“4 AI Employees” Framework-Strategist, Architect, Wordsmith, and Scout, leaders map out where AI supports planning, structure, writing, and research. Each participant leaves with a 30?day action plan.

What Leaders Will Gain

By the end of the workshop, executives will walk away with:

. A complete AI paralanguage playbook built around their own voice

. Clear frameworks for achieving consistent, on?brand output from AI

. Practical AI training tied to real operational scenarios

. A roadmap for integration that teams can follow with confidence

The Team Behind Speak to Lead

Speak to Lead is led by a team combining leadership coaching, communication strategy, and AI implementation.

Steve Steele, certified speaker and coach with the John Maxwell Leadership Team, leads the communication foundations.

James Hammer, Chief Creative at Mental Forge Media, developed the AI Paralanguage Framework.

Kristi Pepperdine, Cash Flow Engineer and AI Implementation Strategist, leads the integration and workflow sessions.

Alignment with Mental Forge AI's Mission

Speak to Lead supports Mental Forge AI's broader mission of practical, sustainable AI adoption aligned with organizational culture. Services include AI?driven training, workflow integration consulting, Brand Voice AI, and the Fusion Foundation for long?term adoption.

Event Details

Event: Speak to Lead – AI Communication Workshop for Leaders

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2026

Time: 8:30 AM – 2:00 PM CST

Location: Caddo Office Reimagined, Conference Room 1, North Richland Hills, TX

In?Person: $99 (20 seats)

Virtual: $75 (live access + recording)

Group Discount: 10% off for five or more attendees

Participants are encouraged to bring a laptop or tablet, along with three real business scenarios where they use or plan to use AI.

Interested organizations can learn more about the AI workshop and registration options by visiting the event page or contacting Mental Forge AI directly.