KIDZONET Partners With Africell To Launch First-Of-Its-Kind SIM-Based Child Safety Service In Africa

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) KIDZONET, the UAE-based pioneer delivering Child Online Protection as a zero-touch telecom service, has entered into a landmark partnership with Africell, one of Africa's fastest-growing mobile network operators, to launch the continent's first SIM-based child online protection service. The collaboration is designed to protect millions of African families and redefine how digital safety is delivered at national scale.

The service will debut in Sierra Leone, followed by phased introduction in Gambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Angola.

The formal announcement was made in New York during Africell's 25th anniversary celebration held in parallel with the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). With world leaders, policymakers, and global organizations present, the UNGA platform underscores the strategic importance and global relevance of this partnership.

Kidzonet transforms online protection by embedding safety at the SIM level eliminating the need for apps, downloads, or device configurations. Parents can activate protection directly through Africell and instantly shield their children from harmful online content, giving them practical peace of mind.

This new service forms part of Africell's broader innovation roadmap, which also includes the launch of eSIM ROAMZ, a new roaming solution for travellers. Together these initiatives demonstrate Africell's twin ambition to lead technologically while also delivering meaningful, responsible impact in every community it serves.

By introducing Kidzonet across multiple African markets, Africell advances the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to education, reduced inequality, and institution strengthening, demonstrating how telecom innovation can simultaneously drive commercial performance and social value.

“We are proud to partner with Africell to launch Kidzonet, the first service of its kind in Africa. This partnership shows how technology can empower parents and protect children in a way that is simple, scalable, and inclusive. As a UAE-grown innovator, we take pride in seeing our solutions expand beyond the region and contribute to safer digital futures globally. Together with Africell, we setting a new benchmark for innovation and responsibility in telecom services.”

“Our role as a mobile operator goes far beyond providing connectivity; we shape how connectivity is used and ensure it actually benefits people's lives. Partnering with KIDZONET enables us to take a proactive, meaningful step to protect children online. Launching Kidzonet starting in Sierra Leone and expanding across our markets is not only a technological achievement, but a commitment to responsibility in the digital era. By putting safety and trust at the centre of our digital ecosystem, we reaffirm our purpose: empowering communities, protecting the vulnerable, and making sure the power of connectivity is shared safely and responsibly.”

coalition of over 300 stakeholders from governments, civil society, and the tech industry, dedicated to ending online child sexual exploitation and abuse. Its membership, announced in March 2025, underscores a deep commitment to shaping safer digital futures and aligns with the Alliance's global agenda.