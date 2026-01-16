Data Center GPU Market To Reach USD 124.19 Billion By 2032 At A CAGR Of 22.24% - Analysis Of Key Trends Shaping Next-Gen GPU Architectures For Data Centers
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|188
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$36.88 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$124.19 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends
3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025
3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025
3.6. New Revenue Opportunities
3.7. Next-Generation Business Models
3.8. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Market Outlook
4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Data Center GPU Market, by Product
8.1. Discrete
8.2. Integrated
9. Data Center GPU Market, by Memory Capacity
9.1. 4GB to 8GB
9.2. 8GB to 16GB
9.3. Above 16GB
9.4. Below 4 GB
10. Data Center GPU Market, by Server Density
10.1. 16-32 GPUs Per Pod
10.2. 1-2 GPUs Per Node
10.3. 4 GPUs Per Node
10.4. 8 GPUs Per Node
11. Data Center GPU Market, by Power Envelope
11.1. 301-450 W
11.2. 451-700 W
11.3. Above 700 W
11.4. Up To 300 W
12. Data Center GPU Market, by Application
12.1. Generation
12.1.1. Content Creation
12.1.2. Synthetic Data Generation
12.1.3. Text Generation
12.2. Inference
12.2.1. Real-time Image & Video Analytics
12.2.2. Recommender Systems
12.2.3. Speech Recognition & Translation
12.3. Learning
12.3.1. Data Analytics & Big Data Processing
12.3.2. Deep Learning Model Training
12.3.3. Reinforcement Learning
13. Data Center GPU Market, by Deployment Model
13.1. Cloud
13.2. On-premise
14. Data Center GPU Market, by End-User
14.1. BFSI
14.2. Education
14.3. Energy & Utilities
14.4. Government
14.5. Healthcare
14.6. IT & Telecommunications
14.7. Manufacturing
14.8. Media & Entertainment
14.9. Retail
15. Data Center GPU Market, by Region
15.1. Americas
15.1.1. North America
15.1.2. Latin America
15.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
15.2.1. Europe
15.2.2. Middle East
15.2.3. Africa
15.3. Asia-Pacific
16. Data Center GPU Market, by Group
16.1. ASEAN
16.2. GCC
16.3. European Union
16.4. BRICS
16.5. G7
16.6. NATO
17. Data Center GPU Market, by Country
17.1. United States
17.2. Canada
17.3. Mexico
17.4. Brazil
17.5. United Kingdom
17.6. Germany
17.7. France
17.8. Russia
17.9. Italy
17.10. Spain
17.11. China
17.12. India
17.13. Japan
17.14. Australia
17.15. South Korea
18. United States Data Center GPU Market
19. China Data Center GPU Market
20. Competitive Landscape
20.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
20.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
20.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
20.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
20.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
20.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
20.5. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
20.6. Analog Devices, Inc.
20.7. Arm Holdings PLC
20.8. ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
20.9. Broadcom Inc.
20.10. Fujitsu Limited
20.11. Google LLC by Alphabet Inc.
20.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
20.13. Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.
20.14. Imagination Technologies Limited
20.15. Intel Corporation
20.16. International Business Machines Corporation
20.17. Microsoft Corporation
20.18. NVIDIA Corporation
20.19. Oracle Corporation
20.20. VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
Data Center GPU Market
