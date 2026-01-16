Data Center GPU Market To Reach USD 124.19 Billion By 2032 At A CAGR Of 22.24% - Analysis Of Key Trends Shaping Next-Gen GPU Architectures For Data Centers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center GPU Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The data center GPU market is redefining how organizations manage compute-intensive workloads. As hybrid cloud strategies and emerging AI applications accelerate, leaders face new priorities in aligning data center infrastructure with business goals, performance targets, and sustainability mandates. Market Snapshot: Data Center GPU Market Size and Growth The Data Center GPU Market grew from USD 30.44 billion in 2025 to USD 36.88 billion in 2026 and is expected to continue expanding at a CAGR of 22.24%, reaching USD 124.19 billion by 2032. This growth trajectory underscores advancing investment in high-performance GPU computing and heightened adoption across core industries globally. Key drivers include increasing deployment of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and real-time analytics, as businesses implement next-generation data center architectures to gain a strategic edge. Scope & Segmentation of the Data Center GPU Market This comprehensive report analyzes the primary forces influencing global data center GPU adoption, allowing decision-makers to benchmark opportunities and risks strategically.

Product Types: Discrete GPUs provide high-throughput acceleration for complex AI tasks, while integrated GPUs support cost-sensitive and space-constrained deployments.

Memory Capacity: Solutions span from sub-4GB memory for edge inference up to configurations above 16GB to address demanding scientific and analytics workloads.

Deployment Models: Cloud-based models offer rapid scaling and flexibility; on-premise solutions support data sovereignty and low-latency requirements.

End-User Segments: Banking, financial services, education, energy, government, healthcare, IT, manufacturing, media, entertainment, and retail deploy GPUs tailored to workload type, regulatory context, and security.

Regional Coverage: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific are analyzed, examining local regulatory trends, capital investment, and unique growth accelerators. Technology Trends: The evolution of disaggregated architectures, composable infrastructure, and enhanced orchestration software optimizes both performance and resource allocation for diverse enterprise needs. Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

AI expansion and advanced visualization are compelling organizations to optimize GPU architecture for both large-scale training and low-latency inference.

Continual innovation in memory and interconnect technologies is required as application complexity and model sizes increase.

Composable and disaggregated hardware approaches equip enterprises with greater flexibility by enabling real-time allocation of GPU resources.

Focus on energy efficiency and advanced cooling technologies is intensifying as data centers target long-term sustainability and reduced operating costs.

Market behavior is increasingly shaped by adaptive supply chains and resilient procurement strategies amid shifting economic and policy landscapes. Collaboration among OEMs, hyperscale operators, and software development partners fuels competitive advantage and sustained innovation. Tariff Impact on Supply Chains and Cost Structures Implementation of 2025 US import tariffs on advanced semiconductor components led to higher costs across discrete and integrated GPU modules. Vendors responded by localizing manufacturing, certifying alternative production partners, and renegotiating contracts with key suppliers. These adjustments support dual sourcing and modular hardware approaches, resulting in enhanced flexibility for enterprises operating in volatile geopolitical environments. The ongoing need to optimize total cost of ownership has also driven a demand for efficient hardware configurations, balancing sustained performance with reduced exposure to supply chain and trade disruptions. Why This Report Matters

Enables technology leaders to craft tailored GPU strategies aligned with new workloads, local regulatory requirements, and shifting competitive dynamics.

Provides granular segmentation by product, deployment model, and region, empowering procurement and technology leaders with detailed benchmarks for operational and capital planning. Supports proactive risk management by highlighting how technology innovation, sustainability mandates, and tariff changes affect procurement and long-term IT strategies. Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $36.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $124.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Market Outlook

4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Data Center GPU Market, by Product

8.1. Discrete

8.2. Integrated

9. Data Center GPU Market, by Memory Capacity

9.1. 4GB to 8GB

9.2. 8GB to 16GB

9.3. Above 16GB

9.4. Below 4 GB

10. Data Center GPU Market, by Server Density

10.1. 16-32 GPUs Per Pod

10.2. 1-2 GPUs Per Node

10.3. 4 GPUs Per Node

10.4. 8 GPUs Per Node

11. Data Center GPU Market, by Power Envelope

11.1. 301-450 W

11.2. 451-700 W

11.3. Above 700 W

11.4. Up To 300 W

12. Data Center GPU Market, by Application

12.1. Generation

12.1.1. Content Creation

12.1.2. Synthetic Data Generation

12.1.3. Text Generation

12.2. Inference

12.2.1. Real-time Image & Video Analytics

12.2.2. Recommender Systems

12.2.3. Speech Recognition & Translation

12.3. Learning

12.3.1. Data Analytics & Big Data Processing

12.3.2. Deep Learning Model Training

12.3.3. Reinforcement Learning

13. Data Center GPU Market, by Deployment Model

13.1. Cloud

13.2. On-premise

14. Data Center GPU Market, by End-User

14.1. BFSI

14.2. Education

14.3. Energy & Utilities

14.4. Government

14.5. Healthcare

14.6. IT & Telecommunications

14.7. Manufacturing

14.8. Media & Entertainment

14.9. Retail

15. Data Center GPU Market, by Region

15.1. Americas

15.1.1. North America

15.1.2. Latin America

15.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

15.2.1. Europe

15.2.2. Middle East

15.2.3. Africa

15.3. Asia-Pacific

16. Data Center GPU Market, by Group

16.1. ASEAN

16.2. GCC

16.3. European Union

16.4. BRICS

16.5. G7

16.6. NATO

17. Data Center GPU Market, by Country

17.1. United States

17.2. Canada

17.3. Mexico

17.4. Brazil

17.5. United Kingdom

17.6. Germany

17.7. France

17.8. Russia

17.9. Italy

17.10. Spain

17.11. China

17.12. India

17.13. Japan

17.14. Australia

17.15. South Korea

18. United States Data Center GPU Market



19. China Data Center GPU Market



20. Competitive Landscape

20.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

20.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

20.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

20.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

20.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

20.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

20.5. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

20.6. Analog Devices, Inc.

20.7. Arm Holdings PLC

20.8. ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

20.9. Broadcom Inc.

20.10. Fujitsu Limited

20.11. Google LLC by Alphabet Inc.

20.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

20.13. Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.

20.14. Imagination Technologies Limited

20.15. Intel Corporation

20.16. International Business Machines Corporation

20.17. Microsoft Corporation

20.18. NVIDIA Corporation

20.19. Oracle Corporation

20.20. VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

