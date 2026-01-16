U.S. Plant-Based Egg Replacers (Soy, Pea, Chickpea, Algal) Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Plant-based Egg Replacers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Soy, Pea, Chickpea, Algal), Form (Powdered, Liquid), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Ready Meals) with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The U.S. plant-based egg replacers market size was estimated at USD 332.2 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 554.4 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2033. The market growth is primarily driven by rising health consciousness, adoption of vegan and flexitarian diets, and concerns over animal welfare and sustainability.



Advancements in food formulation technologies are improving the texture and taste of plant-based egg substitutes, making them suitable for bakery, confectionery, and ready-to-eat applications, thereby strengthening consumer acceptance and driving industry expansion. In the U.S., avian influenza disruptions exposed supply vulnerability, prompting manufacturers and foodservice operators to trial and reformulate with plant solutions.

For instance, in April 2025, Eat Just, maker of egg substitute Just Egg, started promoting its mung bean-based liquid egg as a 'bird flu bailout' for US consumers, after the average retail price of a dozen eggs in US cities reached USD 6.23, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, its highest level in more than a decade. Moreover, UK-based Plant Heads launched its liquid egg substitute, made from pea protein, on the shelves in the U.S.

Ethical considerations also play a significant role in the growth of the U.S. plant-based egg replacers industry. Consumers are becoming more conscious of animal welfare issues, leading to a preference for plant-based products that align with vegan and vegetarian lifestyles. Additionally, environmental sustainability concerns, including the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions associated with animal farming, have driven individuals to seek plant-based alternatives.

