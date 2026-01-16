Carbon Neutral Mining Market Research Report 2025-2033 By Technology (Renewable Energy & Microgrids, Electrification Of Mining Fleet & Equipment), Mine Type (Surface, Underground)

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Neutral Mining Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Renewable Energy & Microgrids, Electrification of Mining Fleet & Equipment), Mine Type (Surface, Underground) and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global carbon neutral mining market size was estimated at USD 9.72 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 12.53 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2025 to 2033.

The growth is driven by the increasing adoption of renewable energy in mining operations, stringent government regulations on carbon emissions, rising investments in sustainable mining technologies, and the growing commitment of major mining companies toward achieving net-zero emission targets.



Sustainability and decarbonization are key factors driving the market growth, as industries worldwide intensify efforts to achieve net-zero emission targets. Organizations are increasingly adopting renewable energy solutions, low-emission fuels, and efficient resource management practices to minimize their environmental footprint. The global shift toward responsible production and sustainable resource utilization, particularly in sectors supporting clean energy and circular economy initiatives, is reinforcing long-term commitments to carbon neutrality and environmentally conscious growth.

On the technological front, the market is witnessing significant advancements in automation, electrification, and the integration of renewable energy sources. The deployment of electric haul trucks, hydrogen-powered equipment, carbon capture systems, and AI-based monitoring solutions is transforming conventional mining operations into low-emission ecosystems.

In addition, the use of smart grids, IoT-enabled energy management, and blockchain for carbon tracking enables transparency and efficiency across the value chain. These innovations are not only reducing operational carbon footprints but also enhancing productivity, positioning technology as a key enabler of the global shift toward carbon-neutral mining.

