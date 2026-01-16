The Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Equipment Market 2026-2032 - Rising Computational Density And New Workloads Demand Innovative Cooling Technologies, Driving A Shift From Air To Liquid Systems
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|184
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$4.54 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$7.13 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends
3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025
3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025
3.6. New Revenue Opportunities
3.7. Next-Generation Business Models
3.8. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Market Outlook
4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Data Center Liquid Cooling Equipment Market, by Technology Type
8.1. Direct Liquid Cooling
8.1.1. Chassis Level Cooling
8.1.2. Chip Level Cooling
8.1.3. Cold Plate
8.2. Immersion Cooling
8.2.1. Single Phase Immersion
8.2.2. Two Phase Immersion
8.3. Rear Door Heat Exchanger
9. Data Center Liquid Cooling Equipment Market, by Cooling Medium
9.1. Dielectric Fluid
9.1.1. Fluorocarbon Fluid
9.1.2. Mineral Oil
9.2. Water
10. Data Center Liquid Cooling Equipment Market, by Capacity Range
10.1. 100 500 Kw
10.2. Above 500 Kw
10.3. Under 100 Kw
11. Data Center Liquid Cooling Equipment Market, by Application
11.1. Colocation
11.2. Enterprise Data Centers
11.3. High Performance Computing
11.4. Hyperscale Data Centers
11.5. Telecom
12. Data Center Liquid Cooling Equipment Market, by End User Industry
12.1. BFSI
12.2. Government And Defense
12.3. Healthcare
12.4. IT And Telecom
12.5. Retail And E-Commerce
13. Data Center Liquid Cooling Equipment Market, by Region
13.1. Americas
13.1.1. North America
13.1.2. Latin America
13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
13.2.1. Europe
13.2.2. Middle East
13.2.3. Africa
13.3. Asia-Pacific
14. Data Center Liquid Cooling Equipment Market, by Group
14.1. ASEAN
14.2. GCC
14.3. European Union
14.4. BRICS
14.5. G7
14.6. NATO
15. Data Center Liquid Cooling Equipment Market, by Country
15.1. United States
15.2. Canada
15.3. Mexico
15.4. Brazil
15.5. United Kingdom
15.6. Germany
15.7. France
15.8. Russia
15.9. Italy
15.10. Spain
15.11. China
15.12. India
15.13. Japan
15.14. Australia
15.15. South Korea
16. United States Data Center Liquid Cooling Equipment Market
17. China Data Center Liquid Cooling Equipment Market
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
18.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
18.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
18.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
18.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
18.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
18.5. Alfa Laval
18.6. Asetek, Inc.
18.7. CoolIT Systems Inc.
18.8. Dell Inc.
18.9. Exxon Mobil Corporation
18.10. Fujitsu
18.11. Green Revolution Cooling Inc.
18.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
18.13. Hitachi, Ltd.
18.14. Iceotope Technologies Limited
18.15. Intel Corporation
18.16. International Business Machines Corporation
18.17. JETCOOL Technologies Inc
18.18. Lenovo
18.19. Liquidcool Solutions, Inc.
18.20. LiquidStack
18.21. Midas Green Technologies, LLC
18.22. Mikros Technologies
18.23. Munters Group
18.24. NVIDIA Corporation
18.25. Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
18.26. Schneider Electric SE
18.27. STULZ GmbH
18.28. Submer
18.29. The Dow Chemical Company
18.30. Vertiv Group Corp.
