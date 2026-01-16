Profusa Launches Lumeetm Tissue Oxygen Healthcare Research Offerings, Initiating First Commercial Revenue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research-use-only offerings are commercially available, enabling immediate product and service revenue generation

Targets the global CRO market of $47.9 billion in 2025 and growing at 7% CAGR

BERKELEY, Calif, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profusa, Inc. (“Profusa” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: PFSA), a commercial stage digital health company pioneering the next generation of technology platform enabling the continuous monitoring of an individual's biochemistry, announces the launch of its Healthcare Research version of the Lumee tissue oxygen monitoring into the contract research organizations (CRO) market. This strategic step is expected to generate immediate service-based revenue.

This initiative targets a high-growth segment of the pharmaceutical services industry, where demand is accelerating for more predictive, real-time biological data to improve drug development efficiency and decision-making. Profusa's Lumee tissue oxygen products are commercially ready and available for immediate deployment, which will allow CRO partners to rapidly incorporate the technology into existing study designs and offer differentiated services to their clients with minimal implementation risk.

The CRO and pharmaceutical services market continues to experience strong growth, driven by increasing R&D investment, regulatory momentum around new approach methodologies (NAMs), and the need to reduce late-stage development risk. Industry forecasts estimate the global pharmaceutical CRO market could expand from approximately $47.9 billion in 2025 to over $91.2 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of more than 7%, underscoring the expanding addressable opportunity for advanced biosensing platforms.

Building on Profusa's established success with its Lumee oxygen tissue-integrated biosensor technologies, the company will now offer the Lumee tissue oxygen system as commercial research-use-only (RUO) kits and a service-enabled platform for CRO partners. This provides researchers and R&D teams access to continuous, real-time measurement of tissue oxygenation, providing critical insights across a range of applications including advanced in vitro and organ-on-chip models, preclinical pharmacology and toxicology studies, and translational research programs. In addition, the Lumee tissue oxygen system supports research into complex biological processes such as tissue oxygenation dynamics in wound healing and tumor microenvironments in oncology -- areas where oxygen plays a central role in therapeutic response and biological interpretation. By integrating Lumee tissue oxygen into CRO workflows, Profusa enables pharmaceutical customers to access biologically relevant data that extends well beyond traditional endpoint assays.

To help meet the demand from this industry expansion, Profusa has appointed Sean Givens to lead the commercialization efforts as the Head of Government and Healthcare Research Business.“This is a natural and timely extension of Profusa's platform building off of previous successes of this market,” said Mr. Givens.“Our sensors are validated, ready to ship, and already generating strong interest across the industry. By partnering with CROs, we can help accelerate better drug development decisions while creating a meaningful, near-term revenue stream for Profusa.”

Mr. Givens brings over 20 years of government accounting and contracting experience, as well as extensive operations experience in consumer electronics, medical devices and drug development. Most recently, Mr. Givens served as Profusa's Head, Government Business. Prior, he was co-founder and COO of MIODx, a company focused on immune repertoire profiling to predict patient response to immunotherapy regimens. At MIODx, he played a key role in acquiring the technology, aligning the partnerships and collaboration strategies, and raising venture capital to develop the company and technology.

About Profusa

Based in Berkeley, Calif., Profusa is a commercial stage digital health company led by visionary scientific founders, an experienced management team and a world-class board of directors in the development of a new generation of tissue-integrated sensors to detect and continuously transmit actionable, medical-grade data for personal and medical use. With its long-lasting, injectable and affordable biosensors and its intelligent data platform, Profusa aims to provide people with a personalized biochemical signature rooted in data that clinicians can trust and rely on.

“LUMEE”,“PROFUSA” and the PROFUSA logo are registered trademarks of Profusa Inc. in the United States, Canada, European Union, China, Japan, South Korea and Australia.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release (this“Press Release”) may be considered“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance of Profusa. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“future,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“propose,”“seek,”“should,”“strive,”“will,” or“would” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may be beyond the control of Profusa and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Profusa and its management are inherently uncertain. Profusa cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. There are risks and uncertainties described in the definitive proxy/final prospectus relating to the business combination, which has been filed with the SEC, and in other documents filed by Profusa from time to time with the SEC. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Profusa cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate.

Contacts

Investor and Media Contacts

phone: 1 (212) 655-0924