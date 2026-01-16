ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi Powered Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 With Clean Energy, Showcasing World-Class Sustainability Event Leadership

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the flagship venue of ADNEC Group, a Modon company, held several events during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026, uniting global sustainability leaders for a week of climate action and innovation. As the first large-scale event venue in the Middle East powered entirely by clean energy, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi continues to set the standard for sustainable event management, providing the ideal platform for the world's most ambitious sustainability agenda.

From 11 to 15 January 2026, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi became the epicentre of global sustainability dialogue as it welcomed key events held during ADSW 2026 including the World Future Energy Summit, Zayed Sustainability Prize Award Ceremony, Green Hydrogen Summit and more. This gathering has convened participants from around the world, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a driving force in the international sustainability landscape. The Week is designed to accelerate the transition to a net zero future and foster breakthrough collaborations across energy, climate, water, and social equity.

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi's world-class sustainability credentials make it the ideal home for the Week and its accompanying events. It is the first and largest event venue in the Middle East powered entirely by clean energy, provided through the Emirates Water and Electricity Company.

To further offset its energy consumption, the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi is progressing in its 5MWp rooftop solar installation project, which will provide nearly a third of its annual energy needs, eliminating approximately 6,000 tonnes of carbon emissions each year. Additionally, advanced smart building infrastructure enables real-time monitoring and optimisation of energy, water, and resource use, ensuring operational excellence and a seamless experience for all attendees.

During the World Future Energy Summit, ADNEC Group enabled Polygreen, a leading provider of global circular economy solutions, in their initiative“Again, Please,” a reusable food ware system designed to replace single-use plastics during the event. The initiative“Again, Please” operates as a closed-loop reusable solution that reduces waste sent to landfill and lower the carbon footprint of the event. ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi facilitated collection and distribution points, ensuring visitors can use Again, Please food ware for a more sustainable event experience.

By hosting the events of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi not only provides a world-class platform for one of the world's most influential sustainability events, but also demonstrates commitment towards its sustainability longe term goals and directions. The venue's pioneering approach to clean energy and smart infrastructure ensures that every conversation, collaboration and commitment made during ADSW will be underpinned by tangible action and lasting impact.

As the world accelerates towards a sustainable future, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi stands ready to facilitate the partnerships and solutions towards net zero future.

About Modon:

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). We are at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. Our primary business sectors include real estate, hospitality, asset management, investments, events, and tourism. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

About ADNEC Group:

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations, stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's economy.

ADNEC Group's diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, as well as the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world's most iconic events across strategic industry sectors including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

ADNEC Group's Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences that provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023 that provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering and Royal Catering Services, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence, energy, business and industry, and event venues.

Tourism 365, the Group's tourism arm, delivers tailored tourism services and operates Capital Holidays, a fast-growing tour operator with a global footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Germany.

Additionally, twofour54, a key player in Abu Dhabi's sustainable media and film industry, is part of ADNEC Group's diversified portfolio, further reinforcing its role in advancing the emirate's creative economy.

Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.