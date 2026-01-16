Machine Vision Market: 2D And 3D MV Systems, Technologies, And Markets To Reach $24.6B By 2030

The report examines the global machine vision (MV) systems market, analyzing key segments such as solutions, vision types, deployment models, and applications. It covers hardware components like cameras, processors, optics, and LED lighting, as well as software for advanced image analysis. The study highlights the growing adoption of 3D vision systems and robotic cell deployments as industries increasingly incorporate vision-guided automation.

Additionally, the report provides a detailed regional analysis of the global market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, while exploring market drivers, challenges, and emerging trends. It emphasizes innovations in material design and performance enhancement and concludes with insights into major companies and their offerings, providing a revealing look into the competitive landscape.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Growing Demand for Vision-Guided Robotics Systems: Industries increasingly use robots for tasks like assembly and inspection, and machine vision gives these robots the ability to“see” and adapt to changing environments. This improves accuracy, flexibility, and efficiency, making vision-guided robotics a major driver for MV adoption.

Increasing Demand for AI in MV: AI, especially deep learning, enhances machine vision by enabling better object recognition and defect detection under variable conditions. This makes MV systems smarter and more reliable, fueling their use in quality control, autonomous systems, and predictive maintenance.

Implementation of Advanced Technology Across the Manufacturing Industry: Manufacturers are integrating IoT, edge computing, and high-resolution imaging in order to optimize production. These technologies complement MV systems, enabling real-time analysis and automation, which reduces downtime and improves product quality.

Advances in Industry 4.0: Industry 4.0 emphasizes smart factories with connected, automated systems. Machine vision plays a key role by providing visual intelligence for inspection and adaptive production. Its integration with robotics and cloud platforms drives demand for both 2D and 3D MV solutions.

Rising Demand for Application-Oriented MV Systems: Companies now prefer MV systems tailored to specific applications like pharmaceutical inspection or food sorting. These customized solutions deliver higher accuracy and efficiency, creating niche markets and accelerating MV adoption.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $14.7 billion Market size forecast $24.6 billion Growth rate CAGR of 9.1% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Solution, Vision Type, Deployment, Application, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., China, India, Japan, Latin America, and MEA Market Drivers

Growing demand for vision-guided robotics systems.

Increasing demand for AI in MV.

Implementation of advanced technology across the manufacturing industry.

Advances in Industry 4.0. Rising demand for application-oriented MV systems.

Innovations:

Siemens, Cognex and Keyence are three companies that are advancing machine vision systems beyond basic imaging, enabling automated inspection, real-time quality control, and industrial process optimization.

Basler AG and Teledyne Dalsa are focusing on high-speed, multi-spectral, and flexible vision solutions to enhance manufacturing, logistics, and robotics applications.

Platforms like Nvidia's DeepStream and Matrox Imaging showcase the integration of AI-driven analytics, 3D imaging, and real-time defect detection, highlighting the rapid evolution of machine vision systems into intelligent, autonomous industrial tools.

Emerging startups



Lensee Automation

Mech-Mind Robotics Technologies Co., Ltd. Zebra Technologies Corp.

The report addresses the following questions:

The market is projected to reach $24.6 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

These factors include growing demand for vision-guided robotics systems, increasing use of AI in MV, and the implementation of advanced technology in the manufacturing.

The MV systems market faces certain restraints, such as rising cybersecurity threats to industrial systems, high maintenance demands, and workforce shortage.

The report segments the market by solution, vision type, deployment, and application.

The hardware segment is expected to be dominant through the end of 2030, driven by increasing demand for quality assurance and automated inspection in manufacturing, coupled with the adoption of AI-powered and vision-guided robotic systems that enhance operational efficiency and product quality.

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global MV systems market due to rapid industrialization, adoption of automation in manufacturing, government support, and growth in the automotive, electronics, and pharmaceuticals sectors.

Market leaders include:



A&B SOFTWARE LLC.

ACTIVE SILICON

AMETEK INC.

ATLAS COPCO GROUP

BANNER ENGINEERING CORP.

BASLER AG

CANON U.S.A. INC.

COGNEX CORP.

GRAFTEK IMAGING INC.

KEYENCE CORP.

OMRON CORP.

SICK AG

SONY GROUP CORP.

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC. TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC.

R elated reports:

Smart Machines: Technologies and Global Markets: The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global smart machines market, highlighting revenue trends across product types, components, end-use sectors, and regions. It includes current estimates and projects compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the coming years. The study covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, as well as country-level performance. Additionally, it examines the emerging technologies shaping the industry, evaluates the competitive vendor landscape, and profiles leading companies driving innovation.

Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets: The report analyzes global sensor technology trends across various sensor types, technologies, industries, and regions. It highlights emerging innovations like AI integration and sensor fusion, examines market drivers and challenges, and reviews macroeconomic impacts. The study also provides insights into regional markets and profiles leading companies shaping the competitive landscape.

For further information or to make a purchase, contact ....

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

For media inquiries, email... or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.