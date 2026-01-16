Machine Vision Market: 2D And 3D MV Systems, Technologies, And Markets To Reach $24.6B By 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$14.7 billion
|Market size forecast
|$24.6 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 9.1% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|Segments covered
|Solution, Vision Type, Deployment, Application, and Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Rest of the World
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., China, India, Japan, Latin America, and MEA
|Market Drivers
|
Innovations:
- Siemens, Cognex and Keyence are three companies that are advancing machine vision systems beyond basic imaging, enabling automated inspection, real-time quality control, and industrial process optimization.
- Basler AG and Teledyne Dalsa are focusing on high-speed, multi-spectral, and flexible vision solutions to enhance manufacturing, logistics, and robotics applications.
- Platforms like Nvidia's DeepStream and Matrox Imaging showcase the integration of AI-driven analytics, 3D imaging, and real-time defect detection, highlighting the rapid evolution of machine vision systems into intelligent, autonomous industrial tools.
Emerging startups
- Lensee Automation Mech-Mind Robotics Technologies Co., Ltd. Zebra Technologies Corp.
The report addresses the following questions:What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?
- The market is projected to reach $24.6 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.
- These factors include growing demand for vision-guided robotics systems, increasing use of AI in MV, and the implementation of advanced technology in the manufacturing.
- The MV systems market faces certain restraints, such as rising cybersecurity threats to industrial systems, high maintenance demands, and workforce shortage.
- The report segments the market by solution, vision type, deployment, and application.
- The hardware segment is expected to be dominant through the end of 2030, driven by increasing demand for quality assurance and automated inspection in manufacturing, coupled with the adoption of AI-powered and vision-guided robotic systems that enhance operational efficiency and product quality.
- Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global MV systems market due to rapid industrialization, adoption of automation in manufacturing, government support, and growth in the automotive, electronics, and pharmaceuticals sectors.
Market leaders include:
- A&B SOFTWARE LLC. ACTIVE SILICON AMETEK INC. ATLAS COPCO GROUP BANNER ENGINEERING CORP. BASLER AG CANON U.S.A. INC. COGNEX CORP. GRAFTEK IMAGING INC. KEYENCE CORP. OMRON CORP. SICK AG SONY GROUP CORP. TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC. TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC.
R elated reports:
Smart Machines: Technologies and Global Markets: The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global smart machines market, highlighting revenue trends across product types, components, end-use sectors, and regions. It includes current estimates and projects compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the coming years. The study covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, as well as country-level performance. Additionally, it examines the emerging technologies shaping the industry, evaluates the competitive vendor landscape, and profiles leading companies driving innovation.
Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets: The report analyzes global sensor technology trends across various sensor types, technologies, industries, and regions. It highlights emerging innovations like AI integration and sensor fusion, examines market drivers and challenges, and reviews macroeconomic impacts. The study also provides insights into regional markets and profiles leading companies shaping the competitive landscape.P urchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.
For further information or to make a purchase, contact ....
About BCC Research
BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.
For media inquiries, email... or visit our media page for access to our market research library.
Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.CONTACT: BCC Research Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, U.S. Email:... Phone: +1 781-489-7301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment