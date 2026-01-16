Oil And Gas Sector Strategies In Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage (CCUS), 2025 Industry Research Report
The oil and gas sector remains prominent in the CCUS market, accounting for 75% of global CCUS capacity in 2024. This trend is expected to continue as more oil and gas companies develop projects through 2030, with the sector accounting for 68% of the global market.
The oil and gas sector faces numerous challenges, but its reliance on fossil fuels makes the pressure to decarbonize among the greatest. However, many oil and gas companies have rolled back investments in low-carbon solutions, shifting their corporate strategies to maximize short-term shareholder value, often at the expense of sustainability initiatives in the short and medium term. Amid this corporate strategy shift, carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) offers a crucial pathway to decarbonize operations, meet emissions regulations, enhance resource recovery, build capability across low-carbon solutions, all while maintaining the continued operation of existing assets.
Within the oil and gas sector, a number of strategies are emerging to capitalize on both capture and storage opportunities. At present, there is an equitable split between the active capacity of carbon storage and capture projects. However, due to the need for large-scale storage, carbon storage is forecast to become the dominant project type by capacity, accounting for 70% in 2030.
Key Highlights
- As of year-end 2024, global CCUS capacity totals approximately 55mtpa across 98 active projects. To date, oil and gas participation in CCUS developments remains prevalent. In 2024, projects with oil and gas involvement totaled approximately 41mtpa of capacity, accounting for 75% of global CCUS capacity. In 2024, the sector's carbon storage capacity was approximately 3.5mtpa spread across four active projects. In 2024, the oil and gas sector had nearly 27mtpa of active capture capacity across 28 projects.
Report Scope
- Global outlook of CCUS capacity Regional breakdown of global CCUS capacity and country leaders Oil and gas sector challenges Overview of oil and gas CCUS capacity Breakdown of oil and gas CCUS capacity by technology Development of carbon pipelines Largest oil and gas capture and storage projects globally Leading companies by storage and capture capacity in 2025YTD Leading companies by storage and capture capacity in 2030 Leading contractors for CCUS development Major oil and gas sector deals and case studies related to CCUS
Reasons to Buy
- Identify market trends within the oil and gas sector, including the analysis of the strategies that the biggest industry players are implementing to enter the CCUS market. Understand the key oil and gas players that are investing in CCUS. Develop market insight into the major technologies and pathways that are being employed within the CCUS market. Stay up to date with the latest deals related to CCUS in the oil and gas sector
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary CCUS Outlook Global CCUS capacity outlook Regional leaders for CCUS capacity Sector Strategies for Adopting CCUS Challenges facing the oil and gas sector The role of the sector in CCUS developments The role of oil and gas in carbon storage The role of oil and gas in carbon capture Carbon Pipelines Largest upcoming oil and gas capture projects Largest upcoming oil and gas storage projects Oil and gas leaders by capture capacity Oil and gas leaders by storage capacity Leading contractors for carbon capture developments CCUS strategy of oil and gas companies Deals and Case Study Examples Major CCUS developments in the oil and gas sector Carbon capture case study examples Carbon storage case study examples
Companies Featured
- ExxonMobil ADNOC BW Group Clean Hydrogen Works Mitsui OSK Lines Progressive Energy Sumitomo Corp Qatar Energy Crescent Midstream Entergy Occidental Petroleum CF Industries Chubu Electric Power Co Mitsui & Co Tokyo Electric Power Synergia Petroliam Nasional Shell BP Equinor TotalEnergies Enhance Energy Linde Chevron Harbour Energy Saudi Arabian Oil Co Schlumberger ENEOS Sinopec Canadian Natural Resources Uniper Eni Worley Technip Energies L'Air Liquide Capsol Technologies Baker Hughes Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Haldor Topsoe John Wood Group Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Orsted BKV Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners 1PointFive Coastal Blend LNG Solvanic Saipem Halliburton XRG PTTEP Heidelberg Materials Calpine Corporation
