Oil And Gas Sector Strategies In Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage (CCUS), 2025 Industry Research Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The oil and gas sector is pivoting to carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) as a key decarbonization strategy. CCUS offers sustained operation of assets, compliance with emissions regulations, and enhanced resource recovery, with oil and gas projects holding the majority stake in global CCUS capacity.

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Sector Strategies in CCUS - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The oil and gas sector remains prominent in the CCUS market, accounting for 75% of global CCUS capacity in 2024. This trend is expected to continue as more oil and gas companies develop projects through 2030, with the sector accounting for 68% of the global market.

The oil and gas sector faces numerous challenges, but its reliance on fossil fuels makes the pressure to decarbonize among the greatest. However, many oil and gas companies have rolled back investments in low-carbon solutions, shifting their corporate strategies to maximize short-term shareholder value, often at the expense of sustainability initiatives in the short and medium term. Amid this corporate strategy shift, carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) offers a crucial pathway to decarbonize operations, meet emissions regulations, enhance resource recovery, build capability across low-carbon solutions, all while maintaining the continued operation of existing assets.

The oil and gas sector faces numerous challenges, but its reliance on fossil fuels makes the pressure to decarbonize among the greatest. However, over the past year, many oil and gas companies have rolled back investments in low-carbon solutions, shifting their corporate strategies to maximize short-term shareholder value, often at the expense of short- and medium-term sustainability initiatives.

Amid this corporate strategy shift, carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) offers a crucial pathway to decarbonize operations, meet emissions regulations, enhance resource recovery, build capability across low-carbon solutions, all while maintaining the continued operation of existing assets.

Within the oil and gas sector, a number of strategies are emerging to capitalize on both capture and storage opportunities. At present, there is an equitable split between the active capacity of carbon storage and capture projects. However, due to the need for large-scale storage, carbon storage is forecast to become the dominant project type by capacity, accounting for 70% in 2030.

Key Highlights



As of year-end 2024, global CCUS capacity totals approximately 55mtpa across 98 active projects.

To date, oil and gas participation in CCUS developments remains prevalent. In 2024, projects with oil and gas involvement totaled approximately 41mtpa of capacity, accounting for 75% of global CCUS capacity.

In 2024, the sector's carbon storage capacity was approximately 3.5mtpa spread across four active projects. In 2024, the oil and gas sector had nearly 27mtpa of active capture capacity across 28 projects.

Report Scope



Global outlook of CCUS capacity

Regional breakdown of global CCUS capacity and country leaders

Oil and gas sector challenges

Overview of oil and gas CCUS capacity

Breakdown of oil and gas CCUS capacity by technology

Development of carbon pipelines

Largest oil and gas capture and storage projects globally

Leading companies by storage and capture capacity in 2025YTD

Leading companies by storage and capture capacity in 2030

Leading contractors for CCUS development Major oil and gas sector deals and case studies related to CCUS

Reasons to Buy



Identify market trends within the oil and gas sector, including the analysis of the strategies that the biggest industry players are implementing to enter the CCUS market.

Understand the key oil and gas players that are investing in CCUS.

Develop market insight into the major technologies and pathways that are being employed within the CCUS market. Stay up to date with the latest deals related to CCUS in the oil and gas sector

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

CCUS Outlook

Global CCUS capacity outlook

Regional leaders for CCUS capacity

Sector Strategies for Adopting CCUS

Challenges facing the oil and gas sector

The role of the sector in CCUS developments

The role of oil and gas in carbon storage

The role of oil and gas in carbon capture

Carbon Pipelines

Largest upcoming oil and gas capture projects

Largest upcoming oil and gas storage projects

Oil and gas leaders by capture capacity

Oil and gas leaders by storage capacity

Leading contractors for carbon capture developments

CCUS strategy of oil and gas companies

Deals and Case Study Examples

Major CCUS developments in the oil and gas sector

Carbon capture case study examples Carbon storage case study examples

Companies Featured



ExxonMobil

ADNOC

BW Group

Clean Hydrogen Works

Mitsui OSK Lines

Progressive Energy

Sumitomo Corp

Qatar Energy

Crescent Midstream

Entergy

Occidental Petroleum

CF Industries

Chubu Electric Power Co

Mitsui & Co

Tokyo Electric Power

Synergia

Petroliam Nasional

Shell

BP

Equinor

TotalEnergies

Enhance Energy

Linde

Chevron

Harbour Energy

Saudi Arabian Oil Co

Schlumberger

ENEOS

Sinopec

Canadian Natural Resources

Uniper

Eni

Worley

Technip Energies

L'Air Liquide

Capsol Technologies

Baker Hughes

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Haldor Topsoe

John Wood Group

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Orsted

BKV

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

1PointFive

Coastal Blend LNG

Solvanic

Saipem

Halliburton

XRG

PTTEP

Heidelberg Materials Calpine Corporation

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900