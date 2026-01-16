101Domus Announces Strategic Partnership With INDEX Dubai To Support Italian Design Export In The Middle East

MENAFN - Mid-East Info), the Italian digital platform specialized in the international distribution of high-end Made in Italy furniture and interior solutions, announces a strategic partnership with, one of the most influential global trade hubs for interior design, furniture, and contract projects in the Middle East.

The agreement represents a significant step in 101domus' international growth strategy, aimed at supporting Italian furniture and design manufacturers in accessing complex, high-potential markets through a curated and digital-first export model.Through this partnership, 101domus strengthens its presence in the Gulf region, fostering new opportunities for selected Italian brands to connect with architects, interior designers, developers, and international buyers operating across residential, hospitality, and contract sectors.

The collaboration with INDEX Dubai reflects a shared vision focused on innovation, international connectivity, and the promotion of high-quality design solutions. By combining physical industry touchpoints with digital platforms, the partnership contributes to creating more efficient and structured access channels for Italian manufacturers entering Middle Eastern markets.

Founded in Italy, 101domus operates as a selective digital platform rather than a mass marketplace. It provides international buyers with direct access to curated Italian manufacturers offering bespoke and made-to-order furniture, while supporting companies with export processes, digital visibility, and market-specific positioning.

The partnership with INDEX Dubai aligns with a broader strategy pursued by 101domus to promote Italian manufacturing excellence through technology-enabled models, strategic alliances, and long-term market development across the Middle East, Asia, and Eastern Europe.

101domus is a curated digital platform that connectswith international professionals and private clients. Founded in Italy, the platform supports Made in Italy brands in expanding into complex international markets through a selective, project-oriented, and digitally driven export model.Website:Headquarters: Italy

INDEX Dubai is one of the leading international trade platforms dedicated to interior design, furniture, and fit-out solutions in the Middle East. It brings together global brands, designers, architects, and industry professionals, serving as a key gateway to the Gulf and MENA design markets.Website: