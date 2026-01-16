Al Gharafa Edge Al Arabi To Extend Lead As Al Duhail Down Al Wakrah

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

DOHA: Joselu starred at both ends of the drama as Al Gharafa yesterday edged Al Arabi 2-1 at Al Thumama Stadium to extend their lead in the Qatar Stars League (QSL).

The Spanish striker struck early and later turned provider before seeing red in a pulsating contest that lifted Pedro Martins' side eight points clear of defending champions Al Sadd and Al Rayyan, both of whom are yet to play this round.

Al Gharafa wasted no time in asserting control, with Joselu opening the scoring in just the second minute, diving to head home a pinpoint Yacine Brahimi cross from the left flank.

Al Arabi struggled to respond before the break, their best chance coming through Alexis Perez, whose long-range effort narrowly missed the target. At the other end, Fabricio Diaz went close to doubling Al Gharafa's advantage after the break.

The visitors finally found a way back in the 67th minute when Pablo Sarabia pounced from close range, converting Jordan Veretout's assist to restore parity.

But Joselu was not done. The forward turned creator in the 79th minute, setting up substitute Jamal Hamed, who had entered the fray just eight minutes earlier, for the decisive winner.



Al Duhail players celebrate Adel Boulbina's (centre) goal.

Moments later, however, the night took a sour turn for the match-winner. Joselu was sent off in the 84th minute for violent conduct against Rodri following a VAR review, handing Al Arabi a numerical advantage for the closing stages.

Al Arabi pushed desperately for a late equaliser, but Al Gharafa held firm to secure three precious points.

Earlier at Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Stadium, Al Duhail claimed a 2-0 victory over Al Wakrah, with Adel Boulbina making an immediate impact on his return from international duty with Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

After a goalless first half, Boulbina won and converted a penalty in the 64th minute, calmly slotting low into the left corner after being fouled by Mohamed Emad Ayash.

Marco Verratti sealed the win in spectacular fashion in the 83rd minute, diving to volley Youssouf Sabaly's cross from close range.

The result lifted Al Duhail to sixth place on 19 points, two clear of Qatar SC, who face Al Sailiya tomorrow.

“We secured the three points and that's the most important thing,” said Boulbina.

“Everyone played their part. God willing, we will make a comeback in the league and try to win every match.”

Al Sadd eye win over Al Ahli

Meanwhile, Al Sadd coach Roberto Mancini said his side must maintain their brilliant run to stay in the title race. Al Sadd are on a five-match winning streak, but Mancini insists there is no room for slip-ups as his team hosts Al Ahli at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium today.

“We have won several consecutive matches, but we need to win more,” he said.

“With 10 matches remaining and being five points behind, we have to win them all.”

Al Ahli, ninth on 15 points, are bracing for a tough challenge. Coach Younes Ali said his team will be ready.

“Facing Al Sadd will not be easy. They are in good form and have been consistent,” he said.

“We will be ready to deliver a better performance.”

Today's other fixture will see 10th-placed Umm Salal (nine points) face bottom side Al Shahania (eight), with both teams desperate for maximum points in the relegation battle.