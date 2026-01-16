Hyorc (OTCID: HYOR) Advances Green Methanol Platform As Demand And Economics Align Across European Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCID: HYOR), a publicly listed clean-energy infrastructure company, is advancing its first industrial green methanol project in Portugal where it is in advanced discussions on a long-term offtake structure designed to cover initial production from a Porto-area facility. In parallel, HyOrc has received a non-binding letter of intent from a global energy trading group relating to participation in future expansion phases of its methanol platform. The indication outlines potential long-term volumes of up to 25,000 tonnes per year over a ten-year horizon, subject to definitive agreements.









HyOrc's methanol projects compete with European grey methanol prices, ensuring profitability on market fundamentals alone. Renewable premiums offer incremental upside, not a necessity. Marine demand has surged under FuelEU Maritime. With methanol's edge over ammonia or hydrogen being physical: it's a liquid at ambient temperatures, utilizing existing port " pipes="" and="" pumps".="" "We're="" seeing="" a="" massive="" inbound="" pull="" from="" global="" traders="" and="" buyers.="" The="" project="" is="" already="" gaining="" critical="" support="" from="" local="" authorities="" and="" major="" Portuguese="" infrastructure="" hubs."="" -="" Ricardo="" Mota,="" HyOrc="" Start="" Green="" Fuels="" Lda="" />

According to its most recent PCAOB-audited filings, HyOrc reports assets measured in the hundreds of millions of dollars, primarily associated with proprietary energy technology, engineered project platforms, and long-dated contractual economic rights developed over more than a decade. An asset profile more typical of infrastructure developers entering execution than early-stage energy ventures.

Beyond maritime fuels, HyOrc is pursuing replacing diesel power rail systems with alternative-fuel solutions. As part of that execution phase, HyOrc completed Bureau Veritas–witnessed factory tests of contracted HyOrc turbines 1MW (2 x 500kw each). The delivery marks a transition from validation into commercial deployment and provides a reference point for further orders.

About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCID: HYOR) develops and commercializes patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems for the shipping, rail, and off-grid power sectors. HyOrc has 737 million shares issued and outstanding with 26.30 million shares at DTC.

Website : Investor Contact : ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors are described in Company filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at