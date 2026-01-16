Xapi Unveils New Brand Identity And Strategic Vision For Global Governance Innovation

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Xapi, a Singapore-based unified governance platform built for the evolving needs of modern enterprises, has expanded its presence to Sri Lanka alongside the launch of a refreshed brand identity and a clearly defined global go-to-market strategy. With strong operational roots in Singapore and a significant leadership footprint in Sri Lanka, Xapi is positioning itself as a global leader in data, API, and AI governance.

The announcement was made at“Beyond X,” a brand showcase hosted by parent company X Venture, marking a major milestone in Xapi's growth journey. The event unveiled a refined product direction and a reimagined brand identity aligned with Xapi's core vision of delivering effortless, intelligent governance for organisations navigating increasingly complex regulatory environments.

As global scrutiny intensifies around AI ethics, data privacy, and cross-border digital infrastructure, Xapi's enhanced platform is designed to help enterprises meet evolving regulatory requirements, including Sri Lanka's Personal Data Protection Act and the European Union AI Governance Act.

To support its global expansion, X Venture has appointed specialised go-to-market consultancy Cyaniq as its strategic partner. Cyaniq will lead Xapi's brand identity development, go-to-market strategy, and market entry execution across Sri Lanka and Europe. The partnership marks the next phase of Xapi's growth, positioning the platform not merely as a compliance solution, but as a scalable governance engine that enables innovation with integrity.

“Xapi was founded by a Sri Lankan-led team and has been primarily operating out of Singapore, one of Asia's leading digital innovation hubs,” said Prabath Ariyarthna, Co-Founder of Xapi and X Venture.“Following our success in the Singaporean market, we are now scaling operations in Sri Lanka and the EU, where regulatory clarity is increasing and enterprise demand for governance solutions is accelerating. Our vision extends far beyond compliance; it is about enabling businesses to innovate boldly and responsibly. Today, Xapi is trusted by global clients, including international governments and several Fortune 500 companies.”

Xapi's expanded capabilities include real-time data classification, cross-border API governance, and embedded AI policy enforcement. These features are particularly relevant to highly regulated sectors such as financial services, healthcare, government, and logistics, where transparency, agility, and regulatory resilience are critical.

Shanaka Mendis, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Xapi and X Venture, highlighted the strategic importance of the rebrand.“This transformation goes beyond visual design. It represents a strategic repositioning that reflects the maturity of our platform and the sophistication of our clients. Cyaniq played a pivotal role in shaping this evolution, demonstrating a deep understanding of our technology, regulatory landscape, and global ambitions. With both the EU AI Governance Act and Sri Lanka's Personal Data Protection Act approaching enforcement, 2026 will be a defining year for Xapi. We are fully committed to helping our clients turn governance into a competitive advantage.”

Cyaniq's engagement spanned all aspects of Xapi's repositioning, including value proposition development, narrative refinement, and launch campaign planning. The initiative aligns with a broader global shift towards proactive regulatory readiness and digital ethics enforcement.

As part of its go-to-market strategy, Xapi will prioritise engagement with regulators, technology partners, and enterprise compliance teams. Wider regional deployment is scheduled for Q2 2026, with platform demonstrations now open to enterprise clients via