Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran National Bank Baku Branch Sees Sharp Profit Decline

2026-01-16 03:04:45
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The Baku branch of the National Bank of Iran ended 2025 with a profit of 4.412 million manat (around $2.6 million), Azernews reports, citing the bank's financial report.

AzerNews

