Air Defense Forces Destroy 53 Of 76 Russian Drones

From 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 15, the enemy attacked with 76 Shahed-type UCAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and the temporarily occupied Donetsk. About 50 of them were Shahed drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and unmanned systems units, as well as by mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m. on Friday, January 16, Air Defense Forces shot down/jammed 53 enemy UAVs.

19 combat drones were recorded at 9 locations, along with the fall of shot-down targets (debris) at one location.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of January 16, the Russian army struck critical infrastructure in the Korosten district of Zhytomyr region

