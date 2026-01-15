AIMS Enters Official Partnership With Italian Lamborghini Brand And Its Winery



EQS Newswire / 16/01/2026 / 09:17 UTC+8

Kuala Lumpur– AIMS is pleased to announce an official partnership with the Lamborghini Brand and its winery. This collaboration represents not only a powerful alliance between two leading brands from distinct fields, but also a dedicated effort to transcend traditional industry boundaries, creating an unprecedented platform of excellence for traders and brand enthusiasts across the Asia-Pacific region and globally. Lamborghini is not only an icon of ultimate automotive craftsmanship but has also extended its pursuit of luxury and quality into the world of wine. The spirit of resilience, excellence, and breakthrough embodied by its founder, Mr. Ferruccio Lamborghini, has been ingrained in the winery since its establishment in 1968. Faithfully continue Lamborghini's relentless pursuit of perfection and channeling the fighting spirit symbolized by the iconic Taurus emblem. "We are truly honored to enter into this partnership," mentioned by Aaron Chang, CEO of AIMS. "This goes far beyond a commercial linkage; it is a profound alignment of brand philosophies. AIMS is committed to providing users with exceptional and efficient service experience, empowering them to continually push boundaries and pursue the 'extraordinary' in their trading journey. This resonates perfectly with the Lamborghini founder's ethos of constantly challenging limits and pursuing perfection. We look forward to working together to open new doors for our clients, leading them toward greater achievements and unique experiences." "This partnership sets a new benchmark where elite trading services converge with legendary Italian luxury," said Mr. Stanley Ng, Principal Consultant & Advisor for the Lamborghini Brand and Winery in Southeast Asia. "We are confident that AIMS distinguished market presence and influence will further elevate the brand experience for connoisseurs throughout the region." This partnership marks a strategic step in AIMS's global expansion, further solidifying its leadership in integrating high-end lifestyle offerings with advanced trading platforms. Moving forward, both parties will jointly explore greater cross-sector value, providing high-end clients with a new dimension of experience that combines luxurious taste with excellent performance. About AIMS AIMS is a brand with an 11-year industry heritage and a trusted financial broker for institutional and individual traders worldwide. With a global presence spanning more than 21 countries and regions, the broker is renowned for its high-performance trading platforms, highly competitive spreads, and client-centric service philosophy, continuously driving development and innovation in the global trading industry. For more information about Aims, please visit or follow their social media accounts on Faceboo, Instagram and Tiktok. Media Contact:

Benson Low, AIMS

Email:...

Website: 16/01/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at

