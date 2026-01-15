Senior Lecturer, School of Computer Science & Engineering, UNSW Sydney

Dr. Hammond Pearce (he/him) is a Senior Lecturer (Assistant Professor) at UNSW Sydney's School of Computer Science and Engineering. Previously he has also worked as a Research Assistant Professor at NYU Tandon's Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and in the NYU Center for Cybersecurity.

His main research focus is in the cybersecurity of hardware and software systems, including embedded systems, social networks, cyber-physical systems, and additive manufacturing. He also examines the implications of machine learning (ML) on design and applications in this space.

He received the B.E. (Hons) degree in Computer Systems Engineering in 2014 and the Ph.D. in Computer Systems Engineering in 2020 both from the University of Auckland, Auckland, New Zealand. In 2019 he took part in the NASA International Internship Programme and worked at NASA Ames in California, and he has also worked in several industry positions, including as a full-stack web developer and as an electronics contractor working on Li-ion battery management systems.

He is an associate editor for IEEE TIFS and ACM TODAES.



2025–present Senior Lecturer in Cybersecurity, UNSW Sydney

2023–2025 Lecturer in Cybersecurity, UNSW Sydney 2021–2023 Research Assistant Professor, NYU Center for Cybersecurity

Experience