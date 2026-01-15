Emirates Serves Up A Winning Partnership With World No. 1 Tennis Player Aryna Sabalenka

Dubai, UAE, 15 January 2026 - Emirates has today announced a landmark partnership with the world's No. 1 tennis player, Aryna Sabalenka, who becomes the airline's first tennis ambassador.

The milestone builds on Emirates' longstanding commitment to tennis as the Official Airline of all four Grand Slams worldwide. To mark the occasion, Sabalenka unveiled an Emirates A380 aircraft adorned with a special tennis-inspired livery celebrating its sponsorship of the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open.

Sabalenka and Emirates both share a passion for excellence, innovation and a winning spirit. Dubai serving as a hub for Sabalenka's training and preparation over the years, positions her as a natural fit for Emirates.

The partnership caps a dominant period for the 27-year-old, who is now a four-time Grand Slam champion after claiming a second US Open in September last year. Sabalenka, who won back-to-back Australian Open titles in 2023 and 2024, before finishing as runner-up at AO25, has also been crowned the WTA Tour Player of the Year for the past two seasons.

Reflecting on the announcement, Sabalenka shared:

“In tennis, every little detail counts - so to align with a brand which matches my ambition and attention to detail makes this feel like a natural fit.

Travelling in world-class comfort with Emirates has been key to my preparation. But this partnership represents much more than that - because it also highlights what we, as women in sport, can achieve on the world stage.

I feel proud and excited to partner with Emirates, a brand whose values of quality and excellence closely align with mine.”

Boutros Boutros, Emirates' Executive Vice President for Corporate Communications, Marketing & Brand said:

Together, we hope to create unique opportunities for fans to experience the Emirates journey, both in the air and at the heart of the sport. Whether it be by offering live tennis through our ice entertainment system, or a taste of Australia through our in-flight menu. Emirates can't wait to see what Aryna can achieve at the Australian Open and beyond in 2026.”

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 1095 times

PR Category: Travel & Tourism

Posted on: Thursday, January 15, 2026 4:59:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: Emirates to launch flights to Helsinki, Finland