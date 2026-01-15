Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline 2025: MOA, ROA, FDA-Approved Drugs, And Clinical Trial Progress Assessment By Delveinsight Glaxosmithkline PLC, Nestle SA, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharma, Abbvie, Allergan

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Atopic Dermatitis pipeline constitutes 100+ key companies continuously working towards developing 120+ Atopic Dermatitis treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Insight, 2025" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Atopic Dermatitis Market.

Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment-

Some of the key takeaways from the Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Atopic Dermatitis treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Atopic Dermatitis companies working in the treatment market are Pfizer, Kymera Therapeutics, BenevolentAI, AstraZeneca, Qurient, Sterna Biologicals, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, and others, are developing therapies for the Atopic Dermatitis treatment



Emerging Atopic Dermatitis therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- PF 07242813, KT-474, BEN2293, MEDI3506, Q301, SB011, Tradipitant, Roflumilast, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Atopic Dermatitis market in the coming years.

In December 2025, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) has expanded its presence in the growing canine dermatology market with USDA approval of Befrena (tirnovetmab), a new anti-IL31 monoclonal antibody injection for treating canine allergic and atopic dermatitis. Notably, Befrena is administered at 6 to 8-week intervals post-treatment, compared to the 4 to 8-week dosing schedule of the existing competitor, lokivetmab.

In December 2025, Enveda, a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing next-generation small-molecule medicines inspired by natural chemistry, has begun two simultaneous Phase 2a trials for ENV-294, a first-in-class oral small molecule being developed for moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis (AD) and Asthma. Launching these Phase 2a studies marks a key milestone in the company's efforts to realize the full therapeutic potential of ENV-294. With many patients still dependent on injectable biologics, an effective and safe oral option presents a significant opportunity, particularly for those living with AD.

In December 2025, Kymera Therapeutics has announced promising initial findings for KT-621, the first oral STAT6 degrader to reach clinical development, showing reductions in disease severity and type 2 (Th2) inflammation comparable to biologics in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD). In the Phase 1b BroADen study involving 22 participants, once-daily KT-621 achieved a 63% average reduction in EASI scores within four weeks, along with rapid, meaningful itch relief and strong suppression of Th2 inflammatory biomarkers. The treatment was well tolerated, with no therapy-related adverse events reported, according to the company.

In December 2025, Zai Lab (ZLAB) has begun a global Phase 1/1b clinical study, administering the first dose to a participant to evaluate ZL-1503, a bispecific antibody directed at IL-13 and IL-31R for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The trial will examine the therapy's safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and early signs of efficacy. Developed in-house by Zai Lab's discovery team, ZL-1503 is engineered with an extended serum half-life and dual action on both the IL-13 and IL-31 pathways, a combination that may offer faster therapeutic effects and enhanced overall efficacy.

In September 2025, Phase III ASCEND trial (NCT05882877) results showed that rocatinlimab from Amgen and Kyowa Kirin delivered durable clinical improvements and maintained a favorable long-term safety profile in adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD). The company noted that this investigational therapy targets OX40 to rebalance T-cell activity, with the goal of addressing chronic inflammation and lowering treatment burden through reduced dosing frequency.

In June 2025, US biotechnology company TRex Bio has initiated dosing of healthy volunteers in a clinical trial evaluating TRB-061 for atopic dermatitis (AD). TRB-061, a TNFR2 agonist, is being developed to treat AD (commonly known as eczema) by activating and expanding effector regulatory T cells within tissue to help restore immune balance in inflammatory conditions.

In March 2025, Amgen and Kyowa Kirin announced that their 24-week Phase III IGNITE trial evaluating two dose levels of rocatinlimab, a T-cell rebalancing therapy for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD), successfully met its co-primary endpoints. All key secondary endpoints also achieved statistical significance over placebo. The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study included 769 adults, some of whom had prior treatment with biologics or systemic Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors.

In March 2025, Hudson Therapeutics, the U.S. arm of Shaperon, announced that Shaperon is set to begin Phase 2b Part 2 of its clinical trial for NuGel-an innovative inflammasome inhibitor aimed at treating mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. A recent kickoff meeting held in March in the U.S. marks a key step in NuGel's global clinical progress.

In December 2024, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharma company, has shared interim results from its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1 trial of soquelitinib in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. The findings showed a promising safety and efficacy profile, reinforcing soquelitinib's potential and ITK inhibition as a novel immune disease approach.

In November 2024, Enveda, a biotechnology firm leveraging AI to develop medicines from natural sources, received FDA clearance for its investigational new drug (IND) application targeting atopic dermatitis and other inflammatory diseases. The company has also initiated a Phase I clinical trial for its lead candidate, ENV-294, with the first patient dosed in late October.

In August 2024, Lynk Pharmaceuticals has announced encouraging results from its Phase Ib clinical trial of LNK01004, a novel topical therapy for atopic dermatitis. This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center study aimed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of LNK01004 in adults with mild to moderate forms of the condition. In March 2024, Sanofi reported promising results from the second phase of a study involving the OX40 antibody amlitelimab, demonstrating sustained improvement in treating moderate to severe atopic dermatitis symptoms in patients who had previously received treatment.

Atopic Dermatitis Overview

Atopic dermatitis, commonly known as eczema, is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by red, itchy rashes. It is a type of dermatitis that tends to flare up periodically and often occurs in individuals with a personal or family history of allergic conditions like asthma, hay fever, or allergic rhinitis.

Stay ahead of emerging therapies and key developments in Atopic Dermatitis with comprehensive pipeline insights, trends, and market analysis, Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials Analysis

Emerging Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



PF 07242813: Pfizer

KT-474: Kymera Therapeutics

BEN2293: BenevolentAI

MEDI3506: AstraZeneca

Q301: Qurient

SB011: Sterna Biologicals

Tradipitant: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Roflumilast: Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Atopic Dermatitis Route of Administration

Atopic Dermatitis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Atopic Dermatitis Molecule Type

Atopic Dermatitis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Atopic Dermatitis Assessment by Product Type

Atopic Dermatitis By Stage and Product Type

Atopic Dermatitis Assessment by Route of Administration

Atopic Dermatitis By Stage and Route of Administration

Atopic Dermatitis Assessment by Molecule Type Atopic Dermatitis by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Atopic Dermatitis Report covers around 120+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Atopic Dermatitis product details are provided in the report. Download the Atopic Dermatitis pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Atopic Dermatitis therapies

Some of the key companies in the Atopic Dermatitis Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Atopic Dermatitis are - GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Nestle SA, Pfizer Inc., Regenron Pharmaceutical Inc., Abbvie Inc., Allergan PLC, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Evelo Biosciences, Cara Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi S.A., LEO Pharma, and others.

Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Analysis:

The Atopic Dermatitis pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment.

Atopic Dermatitis key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Atopic Dermatitis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Atopic Dermatitis market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Atopic Dermatitis drugs and therapies

Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Market Drivers

Rising prevalence of AD, escalating expenditure on health care, potential Emerging Therapies are some of the important factors that are fueling the Atopic Dermatitis Market.

Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Market Barriers

However, over-the-counter medications, outdated treatment recommendations. Poor prognosis and treatment adherence and other factors are creating obstacles in the Atopic Dermatitis Market growth.

Scope of Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Atopic Dermatitis Companies: Pfizer, Kymera Therapeutics, BenevolentAI, AstraZeneca, Qurient, Sterna Biologicals, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, and others

Key Atopic Dermatitis Therapies: PF 07242813, KT-474, BEN2293, MEDI3506, Q301, SB011, Tradipitant, Roflumilast, and others

Atopic Dermatitis Therapeutic Assessment: Atopic Dermatitis current marketed and Atopic Dermatitis emerging therapies Atopic Dermatitis Market Dynamics: Atopic Dermatitis market drivers and Atopic Dermatitis market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Atopic Dermatitis Report Introduction

2. Atopic Dermatitis Executive Summary

3. Atopic Dermatitis Overview

4. Atopic Dermatitis- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Atopic Dermatitis Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Atopic Dermatitis Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Atopic Dermatitis Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Atopic Dermatitis Preclinical Stage Products

10. Atopic Dermatitis Therapeutics Assessment

11. Atopic Dermatitis Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Atopic Dermatitis Key Companies

14. Atopic Dermatitis Key Products

15. Atopic Dermatitis Unmet Needs

16. Atopic Dermatitis Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Atopic Dermatitis Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Atopic Dermatitis Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.